For the love of haleem

It’s been an eventful month in the city with a number of tasty dishes available across the city to celebrate Ramzan. From street stalls to stand alone restaurants bringing out their specialities, foodies wait a whole year for the streets to light up this way.

But the one dish that meat-lovers look forward to every year is the humble haleem. The minced gooey goodness made of wheat, barley, lentils, spices and meat, has become a crowd favourite in the last few years.

It’s the slow-cooked preparation of it that makes it so delicious. A lot of mixing, waiting and more mixing for at least seven to eight hours is what completes the dish.

Traditionally, haleem is made by soaking the wheat, barley and lentil overnight. You make a korma-like preparation of the meat to make it soft.

You then boil the overnight soaked ingredients in salt water till they are tender. Mix it with the meat (mostly mutton, chicken or beef is used) and hand mixed to obtain the paste-like consistency. The physical work this dish requires is immense and quite tiresome. That’s probably why most don’t try to make this at home.

Having said that, though it is a Ramzan special, it’s not just the Muslim community who enjoy this. Meat lovers from different parts of the city flock to the food streets to relish a bowl of haleem, a dish that’s enough on its own or had with fresh bread or roti.

When Metrolife visited some of the Ramzan stalls in the city, we too found that there were more takers for haleem than anything else.

Pista House in Fraser Town is said to have the best haleem in the city, along with Hotel Fanoos, Karama Restaurant, Paradise Biryani and so on.

Chef Tanmoy Savardekar visited Fraser Town last week to try the haleem. He says, “We couldn’t take a picture of the dish as that place was a riot. There was a fresh batch of haleem that came in and around 60 people were waiting for it!”

Ask him why the haleem here is so popular here and he says, “Firstly, it’s from the land of Nizams, the birthplace of the dish. They have been in this business for many years and have acquired that name and fame for themselves.”

“Secondly, the ingredients they use are of premium quality. It’s not that the other places haven’t nailed the recipe but if anyone had to pick between Pista House and another place that serves haleem, they will opt for the first one,” he explains.

For Ramzan this year, Punjab Bistro in Koramangala is serving seven different types of haleem, two of which vegetarians can consume too.

The types include mutton, chicken, turkey, duck, prawn, raw jackfruit seed and an all-veggie version. This, of course, comes with an array of toppings and sides like fried onions, roasted cashew, fresh mint, masala spiced aloo fry and sheermal (saffron flavoured flatbread).

Chef Shashikant Kalyanee of Punjab Bistro explains, “The first time I was introduced to haleem was when I went to Hyderabad with my father. Ever since then, I tried to make different versions of it but not everyone appreciated it. It’s only been a few years since Bengaluru too started embracing the dish.”

He says that the combination of spices and the process of slow cooking is what makes this dish so delicious. “When you make this at home, you generally add more wheat. In a commercial space, there’s more meat. I have added more wheat to give it the homely touch.” The festival is on till June 14.

Reetu Uday Kugaji, blogger and author, took the help of cook books to make a haleem at home. She says, “Haleem takes several hours to prepare and it may not always be possible for us to make it at home. So I’ve used a pressure cooker which helped me save a lot of time.”

She advices one to use a heavy bottom vessel to cook so that it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan. “You also have to keep stirring in between and keep a close eye on it. The burnt flavour can spoil the entire dish if you aren’t careful. It’s also important to stick to the recipe and know your proportions to balance the flavour and texture,” she adds.

Where to eat haleem

Pista House, Fraser Town

Paradise, Indiranagar

Karama Restaurant, Fraser Town

Savoury - Sea Shell Restaurant, Bannerghatta Road

Hyderabad Biryaani House, Richmond Road

Hyderabadi Haleem

Recipe courtesy: Reetu Uday Kugaji

Ingredients

Mutton, boneless, 450 gm

Ghee, 3 tbsp

Mutton stock, 1 ½ cups + 03 cups

Broken wheat, 1 cup

Urad dal, 1/4th cup

Chana dal, 1/4th cup

Barley, 1/4th cup

Golden brown onion, 1/4th cup

Ginger paste, ½ tsp. + ½ tsp

Garlic paste, ½ tsp + ½ tsp.

Green chillies, chopped, 2

Yoghurt whisked, 1 cup

Freshly ground peppercorn, ½ tsp

Turmeric, ½ tsp. +¼ tsp

Coriander powder, ½ tsp

Ground cumin, 1/4 tsp

Caraway seeds, 1/4 tsp

Red chilli powder, ½ tsp + ¼ tsp

Saffron strands broiled, 1/4 gm

Mint leaves, chopped, 1/4 tbsp

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped, ½ tbsp

Whole spices

Cinnamon stick, ½ inch

Cloves, 3

Cardamom, 2

Black peppercorns, 4

For the sprinkling

Garam masala powder, ½ tsp

For the garnishing

Spiced Ghee

Clarified butter, 1/4th tbsp

Red chilli powder, ½ tsp

Other Garnishes

Golden brown onion, 1/2 cup

Fried cashew nuts, 2 tsp (Optional)

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped, 1/4th tbsp

Ginger juliennes, 1/4th tbsp

Red chillies, chopped, 1

Lemon, 1

Method