Gallery walks of show on mail art this weekend

Art can be found in unexpected places, such as on postcards, envelopes and stamps. Gallery walks of an ongoing art show will expose Bengalureans to this genre of mail art on September 30 and October 1.

The occasion is World Postcard Day, which is observed on October 1. You can view around 65 mail artworks at White Sanctum Art Gallery and Conservation Centre, Doddanekundi, displayed as part of the International Mail Art Exhibition.

Such exhibitions are commonly held abroad but are rare in India, says artist and owner of the gallery, Bindu P V, who has curated the show. “The nostalgia of post or inland letters and artworks done on them for near and dear ones has always existed,” she says.

Works by artists from Germany, Greece, USA, Canada, Mexico, Austria, Poland, Spain and Singapore and some Indian artists are part of the September show. “Not many understand the concept of mail art in India, hence, we have lesser participation,” Bindu points out.

Artworks are displayed on a new theme every month. September’s theme is nature and the upcoming themes are — healer/medical art (October), turkey/chicken (November), masks (December), beginning (January), love (February), and water (March).

“For the September show, we received sketches, watercolour works, texture art, collages, acrylic paintings, on postal materials ranging from artist-created stamps to A4 size papers. We have started receiving collages and digital art for October’s display,” adds Bindu.

Alongside thematic works, you can also view two sets of artistamps, also called Cinderella stamps. These resemble postage stamps but are not issued for postal purposes.

The mail art exhibition will continue for more than a year. “We will repeat such gallery walks on special days. This exhibition is more like edutainment,” she adds.

The exhibition is open to all, for viewing and participation.

To submit your work, post them to the gallery. For

details, email whitesanctum@gmail.com or call 97402 87208.

*On September 30 and October 1, 5 pm, at White Sanctum Art Gallery and Conservation Centre, Doddanekundi