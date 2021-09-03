Gender-fluid fashion: Wear whatever you want

Gender-fluid clothing is what it sounds like. It's for all and not just for those who identify as 'male' or 'female'. In a world where strict gender lines and rules are blurring, genderless or androgynous fashion lets you explore your liking towards fashion without having to worry about stereotypes drawn up by society. It is for people to express themselves as who they want to be.

Gender-fluid fashion is the present and future, says Anvita Sharma, founder and creative director at @twopointtwostudio. “I feel (strange) that we gave clothing this definition of being female or male. It is a piece of cloth in the end. The skirt is for females, this is what we used to say. It isn't so anymore,” she tells Metrolife.

Why is a man automatically considered gay if he wears a skirt, she wonders. “We need to change these stereotypical thinking and let people express themselves and their identities however they deem fit,” she adds.

Anvita explains why gender-fluid fashion is slowly gaining approval from millennials and Gen Z. “Because of the societal and philosophical change of gender identities and formation of the spectrum beyond the binaries, (the discourse on) genderlessness has achieved some light and importance. That has helped genderless fashion become popular.”

Once the fashion industry starts supporting the cause and stops categorising clothes into menswear and womenswear, people will too, she states. “For example, when Ranveer Singh wore Sabyasachi’s design for his wedding, which essentially was an Anarkali silhouette, a lot of people started following that trend. The femininity associated with the Anarkali fashion reduced,” she explains.

The problem is not the lack of awareness but the unwillingness to adapt to changing times, she feels.

However, Resham Karmachandani, co-founder of @thepotplantclothing, feels that the fashion industry is changing for good, even if slowly.

“The fashion and beauty industry is definitely changing. There are miles to go still but I think with social media and awareness, the customers are now more vocal. The industry is also taking notice of these issues and moving towards inclusivity,” she tells Metrolife.

“The recent couture week had some amazing 'inclusive showcase',” she makes a case.

“I would say drapes are a winner with everyone! Drape shirts, kurtas and baggy pants are having a moment. Besides that I believe co-ord sets are doing really well,” says Resham while talking about the gender-neutral pieces that are popular among customers.

The sizing of genderless clothes is done based on customisations. “Women’s clothing sizes have always been restrictive so I began with silhouettes that were sort of anti-fit. Over the years I have understood the silhouettes that get picked up the most and the kind of fit they require. It does require a lot of research and reconstruction when it comes to sizing,” she adds.

The fashion industry has a big role in cultivating a progressive society. “So much of our identity comes from clothing. What you see around you is what you are shown and fed. So yes, fashion industry definitely sets standards and we do tend to compare ourselves to it or try to fit in that image,” she concludes.