Grow what you eat, eat what you grow

Many turned to backyard gardening during the pandemic. The lockdown months and after saw people move towards sustainable and healthy practices.

Many started growing a few greens in whatever little space available in their home or apartment complex. They soon began to eat what they grew. Metrolife spoke to four people who have aced the grow-what-you-eat game.

Gardening is all about sustainability

You do not need to buy fancy and expensive seedlings, planters, or pots,” says Rishabh Kumar, a student who has found his way to counter the pandemic stress by way of gardening. He believes that growing a plant takes creativity because it is a soothing, calming activity that will take your mind off of any stress.

“The beauty of gardening is that you can use anything and everything available in your homes, be it old cans, coffee jars, old fish tanks, or virtually anything ceramic. I began to grow all my plants in two-litre coca cola bottles in the beginning.”

Gardening is all about sustainability and resourcefulness. He adds that it has made him more self reliant and reduced the number of grocery runs.

Give your plants enough attention

Ishita Jain, a native of Jaipur, settled in the city has devoted her free time to growing a variety of vegetables in her backyard. She talks about her plants in the same tone as she does about her children with tons of affection and care. Lettuce, spinach, carrots, radishes, and tomatoes, name it and you will find them in her well-kept garden. “Make sure you give your plants enough care and attention. In the seedling phase, the amount of sunlight will impact how strong and healthy your plant will grow,” says Ishita. A sun facing window, or an open space is usually a good spot. If the plant is long and saggy, it is because they are chasing the light and you must change their placement.

Steer clear of common mistakes

There are a few pitfalls you definitely want to avoid, says Umesh Yadav, who has perfected his gardening skills after a lot of research and practical efforts. “One should never overpack soil in their planters or pots. It creates a cement-like environment, restricting the roots from breathing and spreading. Another mistake that a lot of people may make is to overwater their plants.” Gardening is meditative for Yadav, and he believes that the results have a therapeutic effect if the processes followed are right. It has helped him and his family eat fresh, especially during the pandemic.

Grow what you know you like to eat

One of the chief purposes behind gardening is to save, sustain, and secure resources. Kitchen waste can be used to make manure. “While it might be tempting to buy seeds that seem easy to grow, it may be disappointing if one’s time, effort and energy go into creating food that will contribute to food waste,” says Anju who has transformed her apartment balcony into a beautiful garden filled with abundant fruits and vegetables. “I am filled with joy and pride when I get a chance to share healthy vegetables nurtured by my own efforts”, adds Anju.