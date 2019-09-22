Khushi Shetty says glam life hasn’t been easy

Khushi Shetty on cloud nine as she awaits the release of her film ‘Viruddha’. The actress who was last seen on big screen in ‘Edhiga Banda Suddi’, and teleserials like ‘Chandramukhi’ and ‘Mahaanadi’, is also excited as she is getting married in October.

In a candid chat with Metrolife, she talks about her projects, her fiance and more.

After ‘Edhiga Banda Suddi’, what were the projects you worked on?

I worked in two films, ‘Viruddha’ and ‘Wrong Turn’, both of which are yet to be released. While the shoot for a song sequence is pending for ‘Wrong Turn’ which is being directed by Anand, ‘Viruddha’ directed by Nikhil N S, is scheduled to hit the screens in October.

Tell us a bit about ‘Viruddha’.

The film involves a conflict between love and friendship of two friends towards Nayana. Both men get close to Nayana in their own ways. The story revolves around how friendship turns into personal revenge and who is successful in getting Nayana’s love. The film has a lot of twists and turns and is bound to entertain everyone.

What pulled you to the role?

I always wanted to work on unique characters and I love taking risks when it comes to roles. The script of ‘Viruddha’ is quite interesting. The film uses the text and subtext concept. The entire team was kind with me and the director was never ready to compromise about the output.

How has your journey in the industry been?

My journey has not been easy. Initially, even my parents did not support me. With the help of my theatre background, I attended many auditions. At one point, I even thought of quitting the film industry. But I met the team of ‘Viruddha’. After this, I decided to never give up. I can now proudly say that I am what I am because of my will power.

Any challenges faced during the shoot?

Yes, many. During the shoot of ‘Viruddha’, the team was trying to train me about low pitch and high pitch voice modulation. I have a high-pitched voice, which was not suitable for my character. The director had to change my character around because of this.

Any special moments from the sets.

I am one of those who likes everyone happy and cool on the sets. Even if the director is angry with me, I would try to make him laugh by talking about some other moments and memories from other sets. The shoot of the film was a lot of fun; it would take more than a day to narrate all those happy moments.

Your thoughts on Sandalwood...

Honestly, I learnt a lot of things slowly. Being a female artiste, I have faced many issues. But with the help of good film teams, I stayed on and acted in good roles.

I am thankful to all those people in the industry who identified the actor in me. Thankfully, people recognise me as an actor now. I also had the encouragement of fans and parents. Sandalwood is a big world and I am still learning.

Your social media shows that you are committed. Is marriage on the cards?

Yes. I am happy to say that I am engaged and will get married in October. My parents found the perfect man for me, I’m very excited. Since the day we met, he has supported me in all ways possible. I am not able to give him a lot of time, but he has been caring and has supported me throughout. Though he does not belong to the industry, he loves my work. I feel lucky to have him.