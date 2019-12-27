Local cuisines, exotic drinks

With a name like ‘Lord of the Drinks’, the restaurant upfront tells you what to expect. Situated inside Phoenix Marketcity, the sprawling resto-bar, covering an area of 11,000 sq ft, it is the longest island bar in the city.

Spread over two floors, it has upholstered leather furniture, dim lighting and projection mapping technology implemented on the walls. A Game of Thrones-inspired ‘Iron Throne’ at the entrance has made its way to several Instagram pictures.

The place is spread over two floors -- the levels of music on the ground floor might be a tad too loud for some (to be fair, we went on a Friday evening) but the open first floor is calmer.

The beverages menu is extensive and comprises of signature cocktails, beer and base liquors. Prices are higher than average.

Along with cuisines from around the world, homegrown additions like ‘Guntur Kodive Pudu’, ‘Mandya Mutton Chukka’, ‘Mangalore Ghee Roast’ and ‘Gunpowder Crab Lollipop’ add a local touch to the menu. A must-try main course section is the Boozy Zone, which offers unique combinations like ‘Jack Daniels infused Dal Makhni’ and ‘Vodka Prawns Biryani’.

We tried appetizers like the ‘Casto Chicken’ (tossed chicken in a sushi style presentation that was quite yummy), ‘Classic Prawn Tempura’ (soft and juicy but not chewy, flavours of the broccoli and mushroom complemented that of the prawns) and the vegetarian version of the Tempura (which seemed like a poor cousin of sushi).

The ‘Bhok choy mushroom Dumpling’ and ‘Thai Herb Dumpling’ were well cooked and just sticky enough to maintain the authenticity of dumplings. Unlike other places, where most veg dumplings just taste the same, we were able to get a distinct, different taste here.

‘Smokey Mushroom Galouti’ was not the best we have had but makes for a good bar bite. ‘Banjara Chicken Tikka’ was a creamy, mildly spicy dish which had the smoky flavour of the Tandoor. The ‘Dahi Cheese Kebab’ was just okay.

The menu stretches on and on and has something for everybody. Different options in burgers, pasta, Indian dishes and Oriental combos leave one spoilt for choice. The Chicken curry had a great flavour, accentuated by the combination of coconut and curry leaves but the same curry leaves overpowered the pepper in the ‘Pepper Chicken’. The ‘Dal Makhani’ was too oily and somewhat weirdly sweet too. The gravy of ‘Paneer Lababdar’ was tasty but the flavour hadn’t seeped into the paneer. The ‘Chicken Fungi Wine’, which is essentially chicken breast with homemade mushroom sauce, is another good option for non-vegetarians.

There’s always room for dessert, of course. The ‘Slutty Snickers Chocolate Dome’ was our favourite. It will satisfy even the most hardened sweet tooths but be warned that the fare is quite filling. For those looking for something slightly less sweeter, the ‘Apple Tart’ will be a good choice.

‘Lord Of The Drinks’ is located at the main entrance of Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.