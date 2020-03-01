Long queues seen for Oscar-winning film

Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ and Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Pain and Glory’ were the biggest draws for Sunday during BIFFes at Orion Mall.

For shows starting at 5.30 pm, movie enthusiasts camped in front of the respective screens from

1.30 pm onwards.

Some even plonked themselves on the floor with snacks, to make their long wait enjoyable.

“It’s a movie I’ve been meaning to watch for a while. Since it’s available on the big screen, we don’t mind waiting for some time,” Sharan, one of the attendees, told Metrolife.

Two other attendees said they missed ‘Les Miserables’ and so ended up in line for ‘Pain and Glory’.

The queue for ‘Parasite’ extended into multiple lines. When asked why one couldn’t watch the movie at any other multiplex as it is being screened there, a person said laughing, “You won’t find a crowd like this there.”