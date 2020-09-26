Many aspire to become certified dog walkers

The number of pets in the city’s households has been increasing since March. During the lockdown, this was accompanied by an increase in demand for dog walkers. In the subsequent months, even though there’s been a drop in the demand, there are many training to become a dog walker.

Anand Vishwanath, founder of Anvis Inc, tells Metrolife they have moved to an online module of training. They see 17 to 18 people joining a month on an average.

“Before the pandemic, there would only be five to seven attendees in a month. Though the demand for dog walking has reduced significantly, dog lovers are taking online classes,” he says.

Pet buddies are looking at this as a way to upskill themselves. Koushik M S, lawyer by profession, says dog-walking is his way of hanging out with dogs as he doesn’t have any of his own.

“Learning about different breeds, their behaviours and how you should adapt as a dog walker to keep them comfortable is something I learnt,” Koushik says.

He hasn’t been assigned to any dog yet, but he’s patiently waiting for an opportunity.

College student Trisha Sara Xavier, on the other hand, has been walking two dogs daily.

When asked if she’s worried about mingling with strangers at a time of the pandemic, she says, “There’s a thorough background check done on the dog, the parents and area before I take on the assignment. I’m also at my own liberty to decline an offer if I am not comfortable.” Till the walker is comfortable, it’s recommended that the pet parents accompany the walker and the dog on the walk.

Apart from adding to one’s skill set, dog-walking is a way to earn pocket money. Anand points out that till March, they used to provide 890 services a month, including walks, pet boarding and pet sitting, but since most parents are at home, they provide just about 10 to 15 services now. “But the cut-down hasn’t affected anyone’s livelihood as they are all animal lovers and were just doing it to be a part of the community,” he adds.

The online training consists of 10 to 12 hours of theory class and five and a half hours of hands-on training with dogs.

Batches of four to five people are encouraged to come in. The city has mostly seen college students, post-graduates and professionals between the age of 20 to 30 as dog walkers.

Students who have taken a gap year now are learning to walk dogs.

“Some pet parents themselves want to learn how to walk their dogs. I’ve assisted them on the basics, without getting too technical like with the others. Every time a dog is trained, we’ll be there to assist them on video calls,” says Anand.

Things to remember

Innocent Deva Amrith, owner of Kennel Philanskis, a certified dog trainer and dog walker, says there’s been a change in the pattern of walking the dogs too. “The obvious change was to wear a mask at all times, which took some time to adjust to as you find it hard to breathe, especially when you’re walking with a dog for an hour,” he explains.

“Sanitising yourself before picking up the dog is mandatory. Wipe the dog with pet wipes after the walk and disinfect the dog’s collar and leash as well,” he adds.

Having said that, he’s happy that the streets are emptier and the dogs can walk peacefully.