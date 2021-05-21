Meals and other services for patients in home isolation

If you have tested positive, you might find yourself in need of a few things, be it food, or groceries to even home testing. Here are a few numbers you can keep handy.

Meals

For the most part, getting food on the table might be one of the biggest challenges for those who have tested positive. Many home chefs in the city as well as caterers have started offering fresh meals for those battling the infection.

Bengaluru Oota Company

In a partnership with Dunzo, they are offering subscription packages for 5 days or 10 days. They will prepare nutrition-focused vegetarian dishes. The menu changes daily and it can be customised as per your dietary needs.

Contact: @bengaluruoota on Instagram or 94483 02628.

Swaad Caterers

If you’re looking for a simple, home-style fare, Swaad Caterers is providing breakfast, lunch and dinner meals that will be delivered to your home/hospital. The menu will be different every day and can be customised based on your dietary needs.

Contact: 97317 94455 / 95388 74717

Sneha Vachhaney

Home chef Sneha Vachhaney is volunteering to offer healthy and nutritious vegetarian meals. You can even choose to sponsor meals for patients. Place an order in advance. She largely caters to those in Bellandur, Sarajpur, HSR and Koramangala.

Contact: 88844 42726

Ulsoor Gurudwara

They are providing free lunch and dinner to Covid patients as well as those recovering. You can either pick up the meals or have them picked up through delivery apps. Call between 8 am to 10 am to book.

Contact: 98459 85888/ 80500 00188

Transportation

If you are looking to get to the hospital or even the lab, here’s who you can contact.

Bengaluru for Migrant Workers

They are offering free 24x7 ambulance services in the city for all patients.

Contact: @saqibprivate or @khalil.rahman.503 on Instagram.

Cabto Cabs

They are exclusively serving Covid patients by helping them get to and back from hospitals and labs.

Contact: 73383 60635

Delivery

If you have essentials that you need to be delivered to your home and you are unsure about using Dunzo and Swiggy, do not fear.

Gordian

They are offering delivery services across the city for only Rs 65. Medicines, groceries and other essentials can be sent.

Their hours are 9 am to 9 pm. Download the app on the Playstore.