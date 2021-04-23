Mental health platforms offer therapy at nominal rates

The pandemic has taken a huge toll on mental health across the country. With the second wave of Covid-19, we have been forced to retreat back into our homes.

Grief, isolation, fear of contracting the virus or of losing a loved one to it, and having to continue dealing with job loss or financial insecurity can be trying.

If you are struggling to cope, don’t hesitate to reach out for help.

Realising the immediate need for mental health services that are affordable and accessible, many platforms are offering them for free or at a nominal fare.

Here are a few such platforms that have either curated a list of trusted professionals to seek therapy from or provide those services themselves at a very nominal cost.

Therapize India

The platform was created in an effort to bridge the gap between people seeking mental health support and those providing it. They have a curated repository of qualified therapists that have been vetted based on certain criteria such as educational qualifications and adherence to ethical standards and confidentiality. Their website (www.therapizeindia.com) offers a ‘Find Your Match’ option where you are asked a few basic questions such as the problem areas you wish to address and your budget, based on which they offer the names of professionals you can approach. You can also find a curated list on their Instagram page (@therapize.india) featuring therapists offering services at less than Rs 1,000 as well as those offering therapy at a sliding scale.

CareMe Health

An online platform that aims at providing quality and affordable healthcare for all, CareMeHealth offers services that can be tailored to your needs. You are asked to fill in some basic details and healthcare history, all of which will be kept confidential. Based on your requirements, a doctor will be assigned to you within 24 hours. They offer services at Rs 299. Visit careme.health to know more.

The Alternate Story

The platform offers a #PayWhatYouWant programme for those who wish to start therapy and find that finances come in the way of it. However, only a small group of their in-house therapists offer the service, as a result of which prior booking is a must. They are also working towards starting two support groups — people with mental health issues, and members of queer communities. To know more, contact hello@alternativestory.in

Pink List India

Started during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a list of candidates that support LGBTQ+ rights, the platform has since grown to not just be an archive of such politicians, but one that attempts to amplify their voices. Realising that the pandemic has hit the queer community in unique ways, they have collated a list of queer-friendly, inclusive mental health providers.

Along with names and contact details, the list also includes their certification details, areas of service and even their years of experience working with queer clients. Visit @pinklistindia for more information.

Maeve Therapy

Made up of a team of 10 psychologists, the platform works towards removing the stigma around mental health and making therapy accessible for all. While each of the counsellors specialise in a particular domain they handle cases outside those areas as well. Along with an offer of availing these services via audio or video, they even allow you the option of concealing your identity from the professionals themselves too. They offer services from Rs 500. Visit maevetherapy.com to know more.