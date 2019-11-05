Meteor-inspired art on display

Goan artist Aadhi Vishal is exhibiting his works in Bengaluru for the third time. The show, called ‘Macrocosm,’ is a look at what happens in the realm of stars and planets. The artist, who has been painting for 14 years, describes his work as ‘phantasmagoric,’ which refers to a dream-like quality.

Vishal started working on this series in 2014. “I wanted to do something different and my wife was the one who told me to ‘look at the sky’ for inspiration,” he says. It was then that they experienced a meteor shower from their terrace.

That experience pushed Aadhi to create a collection of work which showed the imagery associated with the feeling of looking up at the stars.

His works are primarily done with watercolour with the occasional strokes of gouache. This collection also has two works in acrylic.

“I’ve been drawn to watercolour as a medium since I studied in an art school in Goa,” says Aadhi. “The transparency of it is very interesting.” On exhibiting in Bengaluru, he says, “The reception to art in this city is really good. A lot of senior artists also take their time to come attend exhibitions which is the best support you can receive”. With this current exhibition, he hopes his work can connect people with the sky and stars and make them see that looking up is just as therapeutic as looking within.

The collection of works, curated by Ramu Katakam, is on display at Gallery Time and Space, Lavelle Road, till November 10.

