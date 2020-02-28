Multi-designer fashion exhibition today

Label Bazaar, a multi-designer exhibition where fashion designers and brands showcase their work, all under one roof, is hosting its 12th edition on today at Taj Westend.

Anam Mirza, sister of tennis player Sania Mirza and her stylist, found the need to travel out of her home town of Hyderabad to find the right outfits to materialise her styles. This resulted in the curation of ‘Label Bazaar’. Her sister is one of the brand ambassadors of the platform.

Every year, the exhibition comes with unique theme-based décor and an exclusive list of designers, and this year, the focus is on self love. At the exhibit, one can shop for jewellery, accessories, ethnic and contemporary wear, shoes, bags, and beauty products.

In a quick chat with Metrolife, the sister duo spoke about the importance of self-love, the idea behind the exhibition, fitness and motherhood.

Anam Mirza

Why the emphasis on self-love this year?

I think self-love is very important. How you feel about yourself impacts your attitude with other people too. Most people who are insecure or struggle with self-confidence are the ones who don’t love themselves enough when they have so many reasons to. As the brand ambassador of the Label Bazaar, I am proud that we are addressing this issue. Retail therapy is something that helps me and I think it could help others as well.

How did the idea of ‘Label Bazaar’ come about?

The ‘Label Bazaar’ was just a random idea that my best friend and I got when we were in college. We were complaining about how shopping in our city is restricted to such limited brands and honestly, the first show we ever curated was for us to be able to shop.

When I think of it, I started it to make fashion accessible to me and my friends. And by the time I realized, it just started getting bigger and move to bigger cities and now I can proudly say that we are 12th season down.

What can visitors expect from this edition of ‘Label Bazaar’?

Every season is different from each other. When we pick clothes or designers, we take into consideration a lot of things. In fact, when we choose most of our clothes, we consider if we ourselves would buy them or not.

This time, we are bringing ‘Experimental fashion’ to Bengaluru as we believe that this city is a lot more experimental in their fashion as compared to Hyderabad. The designers we have on board this time are very experimental in nature and have a fresh approach towards their clothes, which I am sure that Bengaluru hasn’t seen before.

How difficult is it to work with a sister? Do you both have a clash of opinions?

My sister is my best friend and has been my support system from the start.

And I think it’s the same with her, as we discuss almost everything and try to support each other in every way possible.

We barely have any clash of opinions as she is one person I look up to and I blindly trust her opinions. I have always placed Sania’s opinion above the rest.

And it wouldn’t be incorrect to say that I would reject a proposal even if there are hundreds who believe in it, but Sania doesn’t.

What about Sania do you admire that most?

Her determination and will power. Once she makes up her mind, no matter what happens, nothing can absolutely stop her. That’s one thing that everyone admires about Sania.

Sania Mirza

You came back to playing tennis after three years and registered your first win at Hobart International. How was it returning to the court?

My transformation was unlike any other because it was more than just a physical transformation. It had its fair share of challenges but whenever I look at my son, Izhaan, I know it’s all worth it.

I’ve been honoured to win a lot of titles in my life but nothing compares to the title of motherhood.

Fitness has been a huge part of your life and we see that often on your social media pages. Advice to young mothers who tend to put their health and well-being on the backseat after motherhood?

My advice to any mother regardless of whether they’re young or old would be that their health is important and it should be a priority. It may not be easy to find time but you have to make time for yourself.

The most challenging thing motherhood has taught you?

As a sportsperson, I am used to putting myself first but now Izhaan is over anything else in my life and this comes to me very naturally now. I think that’s the biggest lesson motherhood has taught me.

How important is self-love to you, especially after motherhood?

Self-love has always been very important to me. Everyone practices different forms of self-love. For me, it might be hitting the gym. For someone else it may be going to the spa. There is no rule book to practice it but it is something everyone should do!

What is your go-to outfit on a daily basis?

A classic T-shirt and a pair of jeans works wonders. I can dress up with a pair of pumps for a night look or running shoes for a day look. My personal fashion statement is both comfortable and stylish.