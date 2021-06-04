Pushkara: I want to be pioneer in south India

Five years ago, Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah put everything he had into Pushkar Films, the production house that bankrolled ‘Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu’. The emotional slow-burner on a strained father-son relationship became a big success.

Six months later, his joy doubled when ‘Kirik Party’ — where he had bought 30 per cent stakes — broke records at the box office. Pushkar Films was soon unstoppable as it created a slew of quality new-generation films.

It became an influential production house thanks to a solid writing team and an excellent post-production studio. In five years, Pushkara has financed 13 projects and introduced several newcomers.

Hailed as a multitasker by industry insiders, Pushkara has a slew of Kannada projects lined up. In a free-wheeling chat with Metrolife, the engineer-turned-producer, whose latest film was the pan-Indian ‘Avane Srimannarayana’ (ASN), talks about the sticky situation created by the pandemic, his future goals and more. Excerpts:

How has Pushkar Films evolved over the years?

Earlier, making a film with urban sensibilities was a big risk. That’s what forced me to crack an OTT deal for ‘Humble Politician Nograj’, the first Kannada film to drop on Amazon Prime Video. It’s tough for a producer to just depend on earnings from the multiplex market. Today, the OTT boom is an advantage. My team is creating scripts suited for streaming platforms. My Malayalam film 'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam', directed by Senna Hegde, is such an attempt. In terms of story and presentation, it’s a unique film.

Pushkar Films successfully kept rolling out concept-oriented films. Didn’t you feel the urge to make an out-and-out commercial movie?

I believe that one must do all kinds of films. ‘Avatara Purusha’ is my answer to those who bracketed me as a one-dimensional producer. Director Suni and Sharan sir are tailormade for commercial cinema. There will be a hit dance number. There will be great comedy from Sadhu Kokila.

You are backing 'Sugarless' and a horror film with H Lohith titled 'Brahmarakshasa'. Isn’t it strange for an established producer to associate with unheralded names?

I don’t like to categorise filmmakers as big and small. There is great joy in working with rookie filmmakers. For example, ‘Sugarless’ is about diabetes amongst youngsters. The film wants to inspire people facing the problem. The film tells them that their life isn’t over. As for Lohith, he is a passionate storyteller.

Recently, it was surprising to see your banner’s name missing in posters of Rakshit Shetty-starrers ‘777 Charlie’ and ‘Saptha Sagaradache Ello’.

I have my hands full with five films being made under my banner. So I felt it would be difficult for me to back ‘777 Charlie’ and ‘Saptha Sagaradache Ello’. The pandemic has put the industry in an unfortunate situation. Hence, Rakshit’s Parmavah Studios will officially handle the films' production. We have shared that burden.

The pandemic forced filmmakers to do films in small locations with restricted budgets. Is a project like 'ASN' still possible post the pandemic?

Big films with superstars will never go out of trend. Apart from theatre returns, digital, television and dubbing rights themselves can give you a minimum guarantee of Rs 50 crore.

Where do you see Pushkar Films in the next five years?

I want to be a pioneer in the south film industry. I will soon announce a Telugu project. I am in talks with some of the noted Bollywood production houses. We are about to finalise a Hindi film as well. Efforts are on to bring out our first web series. Cinema has no boundaries but Kannada will remain my base. I want to introduce more talents here.

You have spoken about your interest in acting…

Yes. I am ready to make my acting debut. Dhananjaya Didaga of Ninasam Theatre Institute and actor Pooja Devariya trained me. In the last three years, I have studied acting and have attended over 100 classes. I have worked on a physical transformation as well.