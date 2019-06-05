Racer Akhil Rabindra preps for next year’s big rally

Bengaluru lad Akhil Rabindra with his teammate Florian Thoma finished fifth in Race 2 at the Circuit Paul Ricard – Le Castellet, France in the GT4 European series on June 2.

In a chat with Metrolife, he describes how he got interested in racing.

“My interest in racing is just my genuine passion for cars and speed. When I was young I would like to go in a car and when someone went a little bit faster I used to get happy,” he says. What started from driving Go Karts, Akhil moved on to drive formula cars. He elaborates, “Back then, the only car I could drive was the rental Go Karting, so, that’s the only time I could get my foot on the accelerator pedal and press it as hard as I can, which gave me a lot of happiness. Starting from there, we went to professional Go Karting, where obviously the Go Karts were faster and you are competing with other people.

Moving onto formula cars, it’s a completely different world; the whole dimension suddenly is five times bigger. It’s even faster from other cars and a whole different style of driving. So, I have enjoyed all the different cars. They all stem from my deep passion for speed, racing and high performance.”

Talking about his performance at the GT4 series, he says “I think my performance has been alright. It’s a different kind of championship with a different driving style and schedule of racing, where one learns a lot and one also makes mistakes. There is definitely a space to improve and to go a little faster and try to win more races.” Akhil is looking to do GT3 (which is a step above GT4) in 2020.