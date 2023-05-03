Refurbished Putani Express sees high footfall on weekends

Bengaluru’s popular toy train, Putani Express, is running packed on weekends since it was reopened on March 25.

On Sunday, the queue for tickets stretched from the Jawahar Bal Bhavan in Cubbon Park to Kasturba Road, outside the park premises. Some parents and grandparents had been in the line for over an hour, engaging toddlers and pre-teens with candyfloss, ice cream and balloons. Some left, while others took turns to rest on the pavement.

Perhaps it was the long weekend rush, surmised Saleem, who runs a shop in KR Market. “I have come with my grandson, my daughter and my wife,” he said as he waited in the light summer drizzle.

Poornima Prakash, chairperson of Jawahar Bal Bhavan, said they are considering adding a compartment or two to meet the high demand. “Currently, the train has three compartments and 70-80 people can board at a time. Each ride takes 15 minutes or so to execute,” she shared.

The ongoing IPL cricket matches opposite the park, and the summer break have boosted the footfall. “We are not thinking of online ticketing yet. People wandering in and around the park come in unplanned,” she said when asked about crowd control.

Then there are repeat visitors. “I happened to speak to a grandparent from Koramangala who had been bringing his grandchild five to six times a week. The child said he would eat his food only after the train ride,” Poornima said, laughing.

The science park, zipline and climbing wall will open at Bal Bhavan by the month-end, and boating will also begin before June. The skating facility is up and running, she informed us.

* Open: 10 am-1.30 pm and 2.30 pm-6 pm on all days except Monday.

* Entry to Bal Bhavan: Free up to 12 years, Rs 20 for the rest.

* Train fare: Free up to 6 years,

Rs 10 till 12 years, Rs 30 for the rest.