‘Shyamala could switch classical styles with ease’

Shyamala Bhave’s father Govind Bhave started Saraswati Sangeet Vidyalaya in Bengaluru 90 years ago. Carnatic music was the more popular of the two Indian classical systems in Bengaluru, and back then the city had few Hindustani musicians.

Musicians would come from the north to perform and return. This school has been a learning space for many legends such as Nivritti Bua Sarnaik. After her father’s demise, Shyamala took over and continued the tradition. It was not just her father who played a big role in her growth as a musician. Her mother, Lakshmi, was a dancer and classical musician. It was her mother’s love for Carnatic music that prompted Shyamala to train in it. She trained under A Subbarao, B Doreswamy and my father Kurudi Venkannachar.

She believed in maintaining the purity of classical music, but was also extremely innovative. She had strong command over the ragas and swaras. I would describe her style as colourful and melodious. She was well-versed in many instruments, such as the sitar and the harmonium. My father used to say, “She is a very intelligent musician,” which was high praise coming from him.

She had become an integral part of our family. She always called me Nandu and treated me like a younger brother. She would ask her students to learn to sing like me. She always made it a point to listen to my concerts. She would call me and give me feedback. She felt comfortable to share her opinions with me.

She was close to my mother and sisters as well. In fact, she organised a reception for my sister’s wedding. It was her way of showing her love and affection. When I met her two months ago, she was on a walker, and her illness had taken a toll, but she recognised me immediately.

Strong, opinionated

Shyamala was jovial, but never shied away from expressing herself. After a performance, she would candidly share her feedback. There are some things she could not stand. For example, she hated gharanas which joined two ragas. It must have been difficult being a female musician in those days, but she was very strong-willed. She was confident, in a way only someone dedicated to the art could be. If she was given a project, challenging as it might be, she would tackle it head on and get it done.

She enjoyed classical music and light classical music. Pandit Jasraj and Pandit Paluskar were her favourite musicians.

Mistaken identity

About 35 years ago, Begum Parveen Sultana was to perform at the Seshadaripuram Ramotsava. However, she was unable to make it. The organisers were left in the lurch. They reached out to Shyamala and requested her to perform. Most musicians would have refused, chagrined that they were being treated as a standby. However, she agreed readily. She performed so well that many who had never seen Parveen Sultana mistook Shyamala for her!

Her respect for gurus was unparalleled and is something all musicians, young, old and aspiring, can learn from.

(As told to Krupa Joseph)