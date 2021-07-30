Six self-help books to turn to

It’s only human to turns to others for help and inspiration in times of uncertainty. Here are a variety of books one could indulge in, to help better themselves and face challenges bravely.

The Secret

Author: Rhonda Byrne

The 2006 self-help book revolves around the law of attraction, ‘and how positive thoughts can change one’s life. It highlights the aspects of inner peace, positivity and the secret to a happy life. The author has penned several volumes related to it titled, ‘The Power’, ‘The Magic’ and ‘The Greatest Secret’.

Ikigai: The Japanese secret to a long and happy life

Author: Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

This 2016 book incorporates the wisdom of centenarians from all around the world. After investigating a Japanese village that comprises people living past 100 years of age, the authors share with their readers a compact data of diet, workout, stress, rest and reflection.

Rich Dad Poor Dad

Author: Robert T Kiyosaki

Published in 1997, the book advocates to its readers financial literacy and financial management. The author narrates the reality of how educational institutes shy away from teaching about financial knowledge and management, which is the most important aspect in life. Comprising eight chapters, the book covers every aspect relating to finance.

Think Like A Monk

Author: Jay Shetty

Written by a popular motivational speaker and a former monk, this book provides unconventional wisdom to make life better, happier and more peaceful. It further advocates practical steps to overcome anxiety and work towards a meaningful life. With the popularity of this book, Jay Shetty has become one of the world’s most-sought after influencers.

Attitude Is Everything

Author: Jeff Keller

This book is one of the most popular and engaging self-help books across the globe. It highlights the significance of (cultivating the) right attitude in life. The author emphasises on three specific steps — think, speak, act — to tap in one’s potential and (to find a ) direction of (change of to in) life.

Atomic Habits

Author: James Clear

This New York Times bestseller is a guide on how to change habits and to better oneself every day. Divided into five chapters, the book focuses on how to start new habits, make them irresistible and what features help in forming these habits. The author emphasises that these tiny changes bring about remarkable results in life. It also speaks about

procrastination and self-control.