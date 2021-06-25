Six ways to make your period routine eco-friendly

A new study by Toxics Link, a Delhi-based environmental group, states that around 113,000 tonnes of used sanitary pads are dumped in landfills in India every year, adding to the already existing plastic pollution.

Other studies show that a single commercially available non-organic sanitary pad takes up to 250 to 800 years to decompose, or may never decompose at all.

These studies have raised concerns about improper disposal methods and non-segregation of menstrual waste from household waste, which lead to unhygienic working conditions for waste workers. Metrolife suggests five ways to make your periods cleaner and more sustainable.

Choose the right sustainable period product

There are various sustainable options to choose from — menstrual cups, period underwear, period clothes, and reusable pads. Before you choose, do a thorough research to figure out which one suits you best and can help you commit to reducing period waste.

Go local and organic

Containing no pesticides and chemicals, organic products are biodegradable and also much safer and gentler on the body. Choosing a local organic brand helps support an ethical workplace employing the local community.

Avoid unnecessary plastic

Plastic is one of the biggest problems of the industry. If not in the product, plastic is used in its packaging. Opt for natural or eco-friendly alternatives that will help reduce your personal carbon footprint. Stay away from products that come individually wrapped in plastic wrappers.

Don’t flush

Avoid flushing sanitary products in the toilet under all circumstances. Most washrooms will have waste bins where menstrual products can be disposed of.

Segregate menstrual waste at home

Non-segregation of menstrual waste from household waste, leads to unhygienic working conditions for waste workers and poses risk of infectious diseases among them. Sanitary waste needs to be wrapped securely in pouches provided by the manufacturer or brand owners and handed over separately to the waste collector to avoid manual handling of such waste.

Spread the word

Once you have a sustainable system set up, educate your friends and family too. This will not only help protect the environment but also help eradicate the taboo that surrounds mensuration in our society.