Vlogging, the home edition

The pandemic has been both a boon and bane for vloggers. On the one hand, the demand for digital content has shot up, on the other hand, content creators are cut off from the outside world that used to make up for a majority of their videos in the pre-Covid era. Metrolife asked a few vloggers how they are keeping the content coming.
Abhra Jyoti Das
YouTube, Facebook and Instagram: storyteller_addie
Followers: Approx 16,400
A lawyer, Abhra Jyoti Das says the pandemic has lent him a new perspective about vlogging. That, he doesn’t need to go to faraway tourist spots to make engaging content. And that, mundane things like feeding the birds are just as satisfying to show and tell.
“I feed 100-200 pigeons every day and that got me wondering why not capture it on the camera. Seven to eight vlogs on my channel are now based on this (hobby),” says the 31-year-old.
He also produced a ‘quarantine’ vlog series, talking about the concepts of healing, introspection, and self-potential. “I practice things like tarot card reading too. So I thought I should interact with my audience about
healing.”
Now that outdoor venues are opening up, Das is planning to visit the Bannerghatta National Park. “I want to bring out the best of the nature in my vlogs,” he quips.
Gagan Srinivas
Youtube: Dr. Bro
Followers: 1.7 lakh
Travel vlogging has been badly hit yet 22-year-old Gagan Srinivas has managed to grow his following. “I had shot many videos of the places I had travelled to (before the pandemic), so I started uploading two of them every week. People subscribe to my channel for travel content and I didn’t want to disappoint them by posting anything else,” says Srinivas.
He supplements these videos with fresh content as and when he can. For instance, he travelled to Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi in May this year, covering popular spots like the Atal Tunnel, the Amrit Mahal, and the toy train of Shimla.
Earlier, one could travel on an impulse but now even thorough planning isn’t enough. He talks of the challenges, “Now we need an RT-PCR test report to enter many states. Even if I take it, it will not be valid after 72 hours. And most of the places I had researched were closed for tourists when I went travelling in May. Popular hotels had shut permanently. It was a disappointment.”
Vikram Gowda and Harsha Vardhana
Youtube: Unbox_Karnataka
Followers: Approx 1.14 lakh
Started by two 3D visualisers, Unbox Karnataka explores different cuisines in Karnataka. The duo reviews roadside eateries, hotels and everything in between.
Since eating out was not possible, Vikram Gowda and Harsha Vardhana decided to order in the food and review them from the safety of their home in Bengaluru. IT was not the best option but they had little choice. Gowda explains, “Our followers are from all over the state but we could review food only from in and around Bengaluru.”
They didn’t rely on food review alone. They made funny cooking videos and also undertook food challenges, which their followers had requested for.
“We shot a few videos on a village farm, where we cooked bamboo chicken, coconut chicken and local food,” Harsha says about the series that logged 35,000 views.
With the concerns around Covid-19 still looming, they plan to review only those food places that have all safety and hygiene measures in place.
Lakshya Subodh
YouTube: Laksh Subodh
Followers: 519
A TedX speaker, an UN associate, and the youngest speaker at the International Monetary Fund, wonder kid Lakshya Subodh is now also a vlogger.
Like Srinivas, the 17-year-old had shot most of his outdoor vlogs when the COVID-19 curve flattened early this year and started uploading them when the second wave hit.
“With the situation getting slightly better, I would like to head outside and put my drone skills to the test. I want to put out content related to daily life,” he shares.
It was the work of American vlogger and filmmaker Casey Neitstat that inspired him to start vlogging. And now, he wants to pass on the knowledge he has gathered. “Soon I will be putting out tutorials on video editing and cinematography,” he says.
