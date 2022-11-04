Workshop for children interested in birding

Early Bird, a part of the public charitable trust Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF), will organise an online workshop to help children broaden their interest in birds.

Called the Young Birder’s Workshop, the four-week programme is open for children across the country and will be held between November 19 and December 18. Children aged between 10 and 13 years can apply for the workshop. Around 30 participants from across the country will be picked for the programme.

Misha Bansal, senior project assistant with Early Bird, says, “Children who have a reasonable idea about birds around them and have an interest in knowing nature, will be selected for the workshop and offered mentorship. Our aim is to go beyond bird identification and help children delve deeper into the world of birds.”

The programme is designed to help kids explore birds and nature around them on their own.

“We have created a combination of activities, videos and online sessions. The activities will involve nature journalling and observing birds around them, without having to go to far-off birding spots. “Children will be encouraged to watch birds from their neighbourhoods,” Misha tells Metrolife. The group will also talk about bird behaviour, bird habitat and bird migration to the participants, she adds.

Early Bird, an eight-year-old programme, aims to bring children closer to nature through birds.

“We design learning tools for beginner bird watchers in the form of pocket guides, posters, flashcards, jigsaw puzzles, outdoor games and other creative activities in 10 different languages,” isha points out. The programme also trains educators and birdwatchers to introduce children to birds.

“We recently released a handbook for educators. They can try out the many ideas mentioned in it to educate children about nature and birds,” she says.

The last date for registration for the workshop is November 6. Registration is free, while Rs 500 will be charged for educational material offered by the organisers.

The online workshop will be held on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings.

To register, log on to bit.ly/YBW2022

For more details, visit early-bird.in