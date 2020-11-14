7 films to watch on Children's Day

The pandemic has been tough on children, who have been forced to sit at home, away from school, friends and any kind of fun. So, this Children’s Day, grab some popcorn and watch a few movies that can help brighten up their weekend

Gubbachigalu

Directed by Abhaya Simha and produced by Shylaja Nag, the Kannada movie follows Ila and Anirudha, who go in search of their lost sparrow in a bustling city. During their adventure, they bump into people, helping them learn important life lessons. The movie stars Prakruthi, Prathama, Abhilash and Achyut Rao.

Little Soldiers

The film, directed by Gangaraju Gunnam, follows two ill-behaved children who are forced to live with their grandfather, Major Harishchandra Prasad, after being orphaned. Though they have a tough go in the beginning, the children warm up to their grandfather as time passes.

Anjali

This Maniratnam directorial stars Raghuvaran, Revathi, Master Tarun, Baby Shruti Vijaykumar and Baby Shamili in the leading roles. The movie follows a family as they navigate raising their daughter who is mentally challenged. The National Award-winning film was dubbed into Hindi and Telugu and released under the same name.

Philip and the Monkey Pen

The 2013 Malayalam movie follows eight-year-old Ryan who always struggles with math. When his antique collector grandfather gifts him a magical pen, his life takes a new turn. Directed by Rojin Thomas and Shanil Muhammed, the film stars Sanoop Santhosh, Jayasurya, Remya Nambeesan, Vijay Babu and Joy Mathew.

Dhappa

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and co-produced by filmmaker Umesh Kulkarni and actor Girish Kulkarni, the film has been inspired by a true incident. The Marathi film deals with a group of children who belong to the same housing society. When they begin preparing a play for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, their eyes are opened to the religious intolerance around them.

Rockford

The 1999 Indian English-language film was written, and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The film stars Nagesh Kukonoor, Nandita Das, and Rohan Dey in pivotal roles. The coming-of-age drama film follows 13-year-old Rajesh Naidu who goes to Rockford Boys’ High School, a boarding school. The movie explores serious subjects of molestation and bullying.

Stanley ka Dabba

Written, directed and produced by Amole Gupte, ‘Stanley Ka Dabba’ is a 2011 Hindi comedy-drama. The film follows Stanley, a fourth grader, who comes under the radar of a teacher who forces kids to share their food with him. The movie stars Divya Dutta, Partho Gupte, Divya Jagdale, Raj Zutshi, and Amole Gupte in lead roles.