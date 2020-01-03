A cosy cafe off MG Road

Happy Belly Bakes is a cosy cafe and bakery hidden away on Primrose Road, just off MG Road.

Their Tiffany blue colour accents are bright and cheery, welcoming you in. With a small play area for kids and a board that read pets are welcome, the cafe exudes charm. They also have bookshelf stocked with board games and books with a sign that encourages customers to bring in their old books in exchange for the ones on the shelf.

As you enter you’re welcomed by the bakery display filled with a ton of goodies, from indulgent cakes to keto delights.

After a quick look through the menu which features all day breakfast items, pasta, pizza and a host of smoothie and rice bowls; we chose the ‘Chicken Vindaloo Bowl’ and the ‘Mushroom Alfredo Pasta’. There were a few items that were not available, one of which were the hot chocolate that we were looking forward to trying. But we went ahead and ordered a ‘Ginger Lemon Fizz’ and a ‘Strawberry Banana Smoothie’ instead.

While the plates were wiped clean, we could not ignore the fact that we were not served the typical Goan spicy Vindaloo. This version is much milder and loaded with potatoes. The pasta dish, served with pita bread instead of garlic bread was garnished with stalks of oregano and had a delightful aroma.

Both drinks were refreshing, but the smoothie, which was made with fresh strawberries and banana, was quite sour from the yoghurt.

For dessert, we had their ‘Salted caramel and chocolate ganache cake’ with a side of ice cream. The cake, though delicious, was very crumbly. Do note that the ice cream costs extra.

The cafe also conducts stand up events, so, look out for posters at your next visit. Happy Belly Bakes is located on Primrose Rd, Craig Park Layout, Sivanchetti Gardens. For cake orders or more information contact 4865 4072