A dietician’s guide to fasting during Ramzan

With Ramzan starting soon, it’s once again the time for practising Muslims to mentally and physically prepare themselves for a month-long fast. During this period, not only do eating and sleeping patterns change, your body’s biological clock also undergoes a series of changes. Dehydrated and hungry, your body’s metabolism slows down in order to use energy as efficiently as possible.

With the holy month falling during peak summer this year, it is even more important to stay healthy while taking part in the festivities. But, fasting doesn’t have to be tiresome and gruesome.

Metrolife spoke to dietician Arfa Samreen about her daily meal plan and tips to stay healthy and energized throughout the holy month.

To ensure she stays fit and energised throughout her workday, Arfa plans her two meals of the day, suhoor and iftar meticulously. Suhoor is the meal consumed before dawn to remain in good health during the day as you begin fasting.

“My suhoor generally consists of a green salad, an egg or non-veg protein dish, a whole grain item like wheat chapati/broken wheat/oats, sometimes a small portion of rice, yoghurt, a fruit preferably banana, and plenty of water to keep me hydrated throughout the day,” she says. To ensure you don’t get tired as the day progresses, Arfa advises packing in these nutrients at the time of suhoor.

At dusk, to end the fast, the evening meal iftar is consumed. “For iftar, I usually have dates, a drink like hareera (a preparation made with milk and nuts) or Rooh Afza, a bowl of mix fruits and a porridge made with oats and some minced meat,” she says.

Arfa advises that it is best to keep the iftar light. “Eating large meals at iftar may lead to indigestion and weight gain,” she adds.

Include

Dates: Packed with natural sugars, antioxidants, fibre, vitamins and minerals it is the perfect food to have after fasting.

Protein: Protein-rich foods induce satiety, so add at least 1-2 protein-packed foods like eggs, chicken, paneer, lentils, or beans to your meal.

Whole-grain foods: They keep you full for longer and aid in healthy digestion.

Raw nuts: They contain good fats which are essential, particularly when your body has been craving fats after long hours of fasting.

Fluids: Drink at least 2 litres of water to remain hydrated. Add fresh fruit juices, sherbets, smoothies in moderation.

Avoid

Fried-foods: Greasy and fried food like fried dumplings and samosas or even oily curries.

High-sugar foods: They’re an instant source of weight gain and can lead to complexities if consumed every day.

Carbonated drinks: Stick to regular water and or coconut water to soothe your thirst.