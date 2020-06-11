App to live-stream plays launching next week

An app that helps you watch and perform theatre online is on its way.

Called Sabhankosh, the app is created by Varshini Vijay, director of Prabhath Auditoriums, and is set for launch next week.

Varshini was looking at an app for bookings at spaces run by Prabhath Auditoriums — Kalapoornima in NR Colony, KH Kalasoudha in Hanumanthanagar, KEA Rangamandira in Basaveshwara Nagar, JNC in Jakkur, and another place coming up in Koramangala.

The planning began in 2019 and work was in progress in early 2020 when the pandemic broke out.

“Suddenly we had to shut everything down. It started getting difficult for artistes as they were not performing. Online performances began and many artistes were putting out content for free,” she says.

The lockdown turned into a time for reflection, and she thought the app could find a way to perform online and get paid for it.

Sabhankosh, is a portmanteau (sabha and kosh), which translates to ‘theatre in your pocket’.

“Artistes can write to us and we will arrange a time for them to perform at one of our spaces. We shoot and stream their performances. Currently, we have Kalapoornima and KH Kalasoudha sanitised and open,” she says.

Sabhankosh will not charge the theatre groups anything for the performance. It works on a revenue-share model.

“We are working towards opening up the app to music, dance and other performance arts,” she says.

Varshini hopes to encourage more people to watch plays. “We might be giving birth to a new audience,” she says.

For details write to varshini@prabhathauditoriums.com or call 96320 57799.

What it will showcase

Sabhankosh features:

Live ticketed shows by handpicked artistes

Panel sessions about aspects of theatre

Talks about light-hearted subjects