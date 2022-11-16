Bazaar with a Parsi flavour on Saturday

The Bengaluru chapter of the World Zarathushti Chamber Of Commerce (WZCC) is hosting a ‘Winter Bazaar’ on Saturday.

The organisation was created for networking, enhancing trade, and rejuvenating the Zorastrian (or Zarathushti) entrepreneurial spirit. It is chaired by Cyrus Bharucha and has members from various fields.

The bazaar will bring a slice of old Parsi Bombay to Bengaluru through food and lifestyle items from Sir Ratan Tata Institute, Women’s India Trust, and Gara embroidered products by designer Zenobia Daver, says Sanaya Patel, secretary, WZCC Bengaluru chapter.

The institutes employ women and train them to support themselves. A revivalist, Zenobia is special because “she is connected to Gara embroidery in its authentic form, which has been passed down for generations,” informs Sanaya. Zenobia will also conduct a workshop on the embroidery.

The bazaar will also have traditional Parsi food — dhansak, sali murghi, eeda chutney pattice, lagan nu custard, mawa cakes, and more.

Baked goodies like almond nougats, florentines, chiffon cakes, jams, Parsi pickles, Anglo-Indian pickles, burgers, hot dogs, and artisanal cheese will also be on the menu.

About eight years old, the group aims “to set up an environment where artisans can thrive and create

ecosystems of sustainability”, Sanaya says.

“The bazaar aims to provide small businesses with a platform to not only grow their trade but also to make the public aware of it. It will also give an opportunity to learn new skills,” she adds.

The event will also showcase artisans from across the city and their products will range from handmade soaps to Christmas decor. “There will be something for every family member, including a fun kids’ corner by The Green Pocket,” Sanaya says.

For details, go to themarketplacewzcc on Facebook and themarketplace_wzcc on Instagram.

*The Winter Bazaar on November 19, 3 pm to 9 pm, at Lady Jehangir Kothari Memorial Hall, Queen’s Road.