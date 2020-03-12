Bobs, fringes, dip-and-dye style popular this season

There are two hairstyles that never seem to go out of fashion— short hair and fringes. With summer just around the corner, both these styles are making a comeback.

From side-swept and blunt to straight jagged and short fringes, there are many options you can explore before you find one that fits your face perfectly.

Fringes are timeless and extremely chic and have the power to highlight an individual’s personality.

But what makes it so popular? “As summer sets in, people look for haircuts that are short and easily manageable. Fringes add an edgy look while being comfortable and stylish,” says Yogesh Kumar, creative director, Blown.

Solid fringe, side-swept, and french fringe are particularly trending among Bengalureans this summer. “The dimension and geometry of the fringe are very weak. These fringes are not messy but more defined. It sits just above the eyebrow level,” he says.

Yogesh is of the opinion that fringes suit every face-cut. However, the key is to know which style suits your face, he adds.

“We typically see people in the age-group of five to forty-five coming in to get a fringe of their choice. The advantage is that a fringe can enhance facial structure and makes one look younger,” Yogesh points out.

Geometrical haircuts like bobs, asymmetrical bobs and bobs with fringes, are

popular during summer. These styles have a wash and wear feature, they are easy-to-maintain and look chic and trendy, making it stand out in the hot weather, Yogesh told Metrolife.

This season, a few are also experimenting with hair colours like balayage (dip-dye technique) to give a cool twist to their look along with chopping their hair short.

“Fringes or bangs are the main part of the hair that gives one a unique look. Once you have a fringe, you can style it in various ways like by sweeping it on one side, styling it with gel or simply keep it sleek and straight,” adds Yangzee, hairstylist, Glossandglass.

She often suggests fringes to people with a wider forehead.

While graduated bob, pixie cuts, side-swept fringe with a pony or a back bun and side ponytail are some of the summer favourites among women, men can try out faded, mohawk and undercut this season.

For men, as important as it is to style and take care of your beard, your hair needs equal attention.

“Maintain your mane by avoiding oil and gel because they are not humidity resistant. I would rather recommend dry styling products like wax because of its humidity and UV resistance properties,” Yangzee says.

“Women can, however, oil their hair to moisturise it and wash it after an hour. This makes hair healthier. Moreover, apply serum whenever you are stepping out to protect your locks from free radicals,” suggests Yogesh.

The best thing about fringes is that there is something for every hair type. If you are able to blow dry, styling a fringe, be it curly or wavy hair, it takes only two minutes.