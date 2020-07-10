Breathable clothes in demand

Sitting at home all day doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to new clothes. Many have turned to buying loungewear and nightwear to uplift their spirits with a retail therapy.

Sangeeta Banka, co-founder of Get Snug, says that while orders as a whole have not increased they’ve seen a lot of new customers and an increase in online orders. “People are actively seeking out loungewear now, especially ones that are both comfortable and presentable so you don’t look out of place if there’s an unscheduled video call,” she says.

Ambara, the boutique that stocks them also says that there has been an increased interest in loungewear.

Sangeeta adds that easy-to-wash clothes are moving the fastest. “When you’re wearing them all the time, ease of maintenance is a large factor. People look for clothes that are breathable, light and easily machine washable,” she says.

Seema Malhotra, designer and owner of Shimmer, in UB city agrees. “The demand is now for casual and comfortable clothes that one can wear at home as well as to step out for smaller meetings,” she says. People have also become more price conscious, she adds.

While Shimmer used to be a store that showcased her Indian couture wear, she is now expanding it into a multi-designer boutique. “There are a couple of people buying our clothes for intimate weddings and such, a large chunk of the clientele is now looking for more soft, breathable and sustainable clothing. So we have decided to shift along with the times,” she says.

Masks are another hot sell. People coming in to buy clothes almost always buy a mask that goes with their outfit. “This is especially common for customers who are attending weddings. They want extravagant masks,” she says.

But it’s not just women who are still finding pieces for their wardrobes. Zumair Kharja, co-founder of Tequila Shorts, says that there’s a doubling of demand once online stores opened up. “We used to sell around 10 pieces per day, now it’s gone up to 20,” he says.

Zumair believes that there’s a higher demand for shorts over anything else as they allow for more free movement than pants and are great work-from-home attire. “I think we stand out because of our range of shorts -- 20 solid colours and 20 prints -- and the fact that they are made of 100 per cent cotton,” he says.

He adds that customers are leaning towards solid prints as they’re easier to throw on when you’re at home and go with almost anything.

Menswear designer Kunal Anil Tanna says everybody has become relatively conscious towards spending, making the market more price sensitive. “Individual garments are definitely preferred over sets so that they can be teamed with various different combinations for multiple uses,” he says.

To boost sales they have started working towards making ‘value for money’ products. “The focus is on key elements with minimalistic details that are sustainable and cost-effective,” he says.

He adds that customers are still not buying as much as they used to. “It’s an understandable situation. Fashion is a luxury and it’s not a top-of-the-mind product. It will take time for us to revive,” he concludes.

Online sales

Ayyappan Rajagopal, head of business, Myntra says there is a gradual, but steady, pick-up post-lockdown. “In fact the traffic is higher than it was in February, with a lot of business from tier 2 and 3 cities,” he says.

Loungewear and essentials are the clear favourites among customers at this point.

“Comfort and utility is preferred; lounge pants, face masks and joggers are sought after products,” he says. Trimmers too have been in demand as people are opting to style their hair at home.

“Occasionwear has been slow to pick up, but we expect a rise with the coming festivals as well as Independence Day,” he concludes.