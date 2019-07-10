Bullying is prevalent in society: Kunal Kapoor

Actor Kunal Kapoor rose to fame with his character Aslam Khan in the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Rang De Basanti’ in 2006. His boy-next-door image in films like ‘Laaga Chunari Mein Daag’ and ‘Dear Zindagi’ and rough-rustic characters in ‘Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities’ (2005) and ‘Aaja Nachle’ (2007), has made him a favourite among film buffs and critics alike.

After his last stint in ‘Gold’(2018), Kunal Kapoor is back with Vandana Kataria’s ‘Noblemen’ which hit the theatres last month.

In an interview with Metrolife, the actor talks about what interested him in the script, his interest in acting in a comedy movie and more.

What interested you in ‘Noblemen’?

The movie deals with an important issue that is often not spoken about — bullying. The story shows the impact it creates on a kid’s physical, mental and emotional well-being. What I found interesting about the script was that, usually, when a story about schools and colleges are portrayed in movies, it is always sugar-coated and frivolous, but this is a film that talks about real issues that can make them or break a child. The movie talks about an imperfect world where kids have to face challenges every day.

Have you ever been bullied?

I was fortunate that I went to a school where bullying was not prevalent. I was also quite popular in school, so I didn’t have to face any instances of bullying. But I do know of people who went through this. A cousin of mine was bullied every day because of his weight. It had a huge impact on how he turned out to be; when I was a kid, a friend of mine was bullied by his senior. He would be afraid to go to school; always reached before time for classes and wouldn’t come out of the classroom during breaks.

What were some of your learnings?

When we don’t keep monsters in check, then they end up creating bigger monsters. The film is just a reflection of a single school, but bullying is prevalent in the society. When we allow these bullies to get away, the problem becomes bigger because they create more people like them.

You have also acted in a Malayalam and a Telugu movie. How was that experience?

‘Veeram’, the Malayalam film was incredibly challenging as it was shot in three languages. There was a lot of physical transformation that went into it. The story was based on William Shakespeare’s play, Macbeth. Since I am a huge fan of Shakespeare and his plays, it was a gratifying experience.

A genre that you would like to explore?

I would like to do an out-and-out comedy. This is something that I have never tried.

What is your plan now?

I am finishing ‘Koi Jaane Na’, a film directed by Amin Hajee. Besides that, I am writing my own scripts. One of them just got finalised. I will be acting and producing this film.