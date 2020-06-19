Connect over online games

While the restrictions on movement are decreasing by the day, it is still advised that one remain at home.But with it nearing three months of lockdown, the need for social interaction is growing. Here are a few online games you can play with your friends no matter where you are.

UNO

If card games are more up your alley, UNO is the game for you. Easy to play and suitable for all ages, this is a game is guaranteed to get everyone from the parents to the kids engrossed. While it seems straight forward at first, the game relies on strategy more than you think. So brush up on your knowledge before challenging a friend on the app.

PUBG

While it’s gotten a bad rap for being distracting, in times when distraction is needed it can come to your rescue. The gameplay keeps one engaged and It allows players to speak to each other while playing, this can make even the farthest friend feel close. This app too has a number one place in the App Store under the action games category.

Pictionary

This classic game can be played online at skribbl.io. The game allows private rooms for up to 12 people. You can play on mobile, laptop or even a tablet. The interface is simple, each player gets to draw a computer generated word while fellow players guess in the adjoining chat box. The chat box also allows you to interact with fellow players.

Ludo

The game which was a household name is making a comeback. The app Ludo King is number one on the App Store in the board game category and with good reason. The simple game combines luck with just enough strategy, to get you super competitive. Play remotely with friends from all over the globe and soon enough you’ll be going back for a second round.

Psych!

The multiplayer game lets you reveal some false information mixed with the true answer and your friends have to call out your bluff. It has multiple categories, including general questions and movie bluff. The game is developed by talk show personality Ellen DeGeneres, who also made the popular game Heads Up!

Quiz Up

If you have a lot of random knowledge and love a little competition, this app is perfect for you. Challenge friends to test their knowledge on a range of topics from math and business to food and TV shows. You can also be matched against a random opponent or play by yourself if no one else is free.