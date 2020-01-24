Cosy and affordable bakery 

A quaint little bakery, Chef Bakers, is located just off Jalahalli Cross. The aroma of baked goodies takes over as soon as you enter.

The bakery display is filled with a variety of dainty delights, from appealing cakes to alluring homemade chocolates and cookies. The place is warm, inviting and has a vintage charm.

We started our feast with ‘Death by Chocolate’. Along with a dense and smooth texture, it was rich, creamy and an absolute feast. Layers of soft chocolate sponge and silky smooth chocolate ganache makes this dessert a must-have.

The ‘Red Velvet Cake’ was soft and buttery. The taste of white chocolate was mild but rich. The cream cheese was irresistible.

The deliciously moist ‘Chocolate-chip Muffin’ was next on our list. It was bigger than we had expected. It had the right crackling muffin top and was soft on the inside.

The classic ‘Chocolate Cupcake’ had a gooey dense chocolate frosting on the crumbly crust. It was simple yet flavourful. My personal favourite was ‘Bread and Butter Pudding’. I loved that it melted in my mouth. The taste was mild but packed with flavours. The hint of cinnamon enhanced the taste of this dessert.

Since we’ve tried a few of the sweet items, we decided to balance it out with some savouries. We opted for the ‘Chettinad Chicken Puff’ and ‘Chicken Kheema Croissant’.

The crispy puff had a generous filling of chicken in which the flavour of roasted spices and coconut was almost overpowering.

We could tell that the croissant was fresh from the oven. It ticked all the right boxes of a savoury croissant.

Being a cosy and affordable joint, it’s one of those places you can stop by to grab a quick bite.

Chef Bakers is located on Hesaraghatta Road and provides home delivery services for fresh cream cakes and celebration cakes. For further details, contact 96208 09923.