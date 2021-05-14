Covid lockdowns accentuate issues linked to body image

The lockdown has had an adverse effect on people’s mental health, including low self-esteem and body dissatisfaction. Exacerbating this, overeating has become a coping mechanism for many when it comes to dealing with stress and anxiety. Metrolife finds out how the pandemic could be the cause of body image issues.

Underlying issues

Lockdown is bringing underlying issues to the forefront, says Dr Neeraj Raj B, a psychiatrist. “Those who otherwise like to be up and moving, or being engaged in something productive are now looking at themselves for hours at a time due to extensive use of Zoom,” he says.

“When you are looking at your body more often, you are subconsciously evaluating and obsessing over its appearance,” he explains.

As we have ample time on our hands, it is possible that people are consuming more content than ever before to keep their minds engaged. “In today’s photoshopped society it is easy to believe that others have it better when that is not the case. Watching stars or social media influencers and comparing yourself with them will only make it worse,” he explains.

Dr Venkatesh Babu G M, mental health and behavioral sciences consultant, says that heightened stress can engage people in stress-driven behaviors. “Issues like overeating and undereating are seen evidently in people with pre-existing body image issues. Even so, people with no previous concerns are also getting obese as everyone is ingesting snacks and cooking food as a way to kill time during the lockdown,” he says.

A person with internalised insecurities is more vulnerable to cruel social media comments and body shaming from relatives, friends etc. “When you are your own worst critic, even the most irrelevant comment from someone will make you question your worth,” he says.

In the initial phase of lockdown, there was no anticipation on how one’s body would transform or change says Dr Lokesh Babu, psychiatrist.

“Since lockdown was new to all in the beginning, the pro-active nature of self-grooming was shown predominantly in most people. They started working out and doing yoga to kill time. Once the reality kicked in, people lost interest and went back to their old comfort behavior of going crazy with the food to feel less anxious with less or no physical activity at all,” he says.

“Body image issues are seen significantly in adolescents, working men and women. Homemakers are not really affected as there is no change in the routine for them,” he adds.

“Lack of confidence will only become a barrier to achieving milestones both in personal and professional life,” says Dr Lokesh.