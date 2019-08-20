Denim skirt makes a solid comeback

Denim is the venom you possibly can’t stop being hooked on to! The comeback of denim skirt has created quite a stir, both on runways and celebrity wardrobes. This vintage trend has made a breakthrough each time by bringing in new trends.

Originally, it was a revamp of the old denim jeans that started a new revolution in the fashion industry in 1970s, that gave way to the rise of denim skirts. The denim skirts grew consistently popular by the mid-90s, all thanks to Marnie Bjornson, the well-known icon in the fashion industry at that time. Even though the trend caught a lot of attention it did not hit the mainstream market until the early 2000s.

The evolution of the denim skirt has created quite a buzz. Right from pulling off a rebellious style statement to a cute and effortless look, this has been a wardrobe favourite for all. With the passage of time this vintage trend has marked some cool statements, from the classic denim skirt to ripped denim skirts, washed and patchy skirts, button-up skirts, asymmetrical hems and lacy borders. These denim skirts are the new comfort zone for all.

Fashionistas have pulled out some looks that will set you off to a great start.

The solid white t-shirt teamed with a denim jacket, a denim skirt and a pair of white sneakers or graphic shoes is an easy look to start with. A floral blouse paired with a white or dark denim skirt, with chunky-soled shoes should set your day straight. A V-cut denim skirt with a metallic top paired with a summer blazer, accessorised with a fanny pack or a waist strapped bag is a major trend.

For a more dramatic look, an off-shoulder flared sleeve blouse with a solid colored denim pencil skirt, accessorised with chained jewellery will do the trick.

(The author is an in-house stylist for LimeRoad)