DIY: Grow your own vegetables

The lockdown has inspired many to start growing vegetables at home. Home gardening requires a bit of patience, but it can be fulfilling if you know how to go about it. Here are tips and tricks to starting your vegetable garden.

Go local

While there are online stores for plants and pots, not all stores are delivering yet. It’s best to walk to the nearest nursery and buy seeds of your choice. The nurseries also guide you on how to water a plant, how to provide the right amount of sunlight and when to harvest your produce.

Location

Pick a place in your house with enough sunlight. Most vegetables require at least six hours of direct sunlight a day. Avoid places where it is windy; strong winds can knock off your plants, especially in the growing stage.

Right size

It’s important to choose the right pot. Understand pot capacity. Start small and expand gradually. Give your plants enough room to grow.

Eat what you sow

Plant vegetables and herbs you and your family eat. Don’t be overambitious. Vegetables like tomato, onion, chilli and radish are a safe bet. Herbs like coriander and mint are good, too.

Best for beginners

Tomato: Take a small pot that has a drain at the bottom and fill it with soil. Take the seeds of a fresh tomato and plant it in the soil. Cover and water well. Keep the pot in partial sunlight and once the seeds germinate, move the pot to a place that provides more sunlight. Make sure you keep the soil moist. When seedlings grow six to eight inches long, transplant them to the final location. Use fertile soil and ensure that you don’t disturb the roots when transferring them. Continue watering and watch them grow.

Onion: Take the bottom part of an onion and leave it in water for two weeks, till the roots sprout. Transport to a pre-moistened pot and leave it for a few weeks. When a full onion is grown, carefully separate the bulbs and replant them as separate plants in the pot. You will have fresh onions to use in a few weeks.

Coriander: In a tray with soil filled up to half an inch, make rows by drawing a line with a stick or your finger. Simply sow the split coriander seeds in rows, leaving space between them, and cover the seeds with soil. Water the pot once a week. Coriander starts germinating in a week’s time. When you want to use the leaves in your cooking, don’t pluck them out. Instead, cut from the top; the plant regrows quickly.