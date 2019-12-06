Do-it-yourself winter salads

The holiday season makes it very hard to resist food. It’s almost impossible to control your cravings. But since health is important, here are simple salads that you can make and have a lovely holiday season.

Mixed vegetable salad

Use all the crunchy vegetables you can find in your fridge, cut them into small pieces and a simple dressing. For the dressing, you can just add some olive oil, balsamic vinegar and salt for flavour. You can also add some cooked chickpeas to it.

Fruit salad

Winter has some of the best fruits, especially berries. Slice some strawberry, banana and blueberry. Add pomegranate and apple for the crunch factor. Squeeze some lemon juice and honey, and enjoy. If you’re including watermelon in the salad, add feta cheese for saltiness.

Pasta salad

A cold pasta salad during winters is not only easy to make but also filling too. In a bowl, add the cooked vegetables and herbs along with the pasta of your choice. Cooked and mashed garlic clove will add flavour to it. Toss everything in olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. If you want to add more freshness to it, garnish it with pomegranate seeds.

Corn salad

You can either purchase sweet corn or the cob itself. Boil the corn, add cucumber and onions along with some spices and herbs. A pinch or two of black salt will give its oomph factor.

Sprouts salad

Thanks to supermarkets, you don’t have to wait two days for the seeds to sprout. Add some lemon juice, salt, pepper and chaat masala. You can even cut some cucumbers to it. A teaspoon of lime zest will enhance the flavour of the simple salad.