Festival goes indoors as pandemic reigns

While most people attend Deepavali parties and binge on sweets, modest celebrations seem to be the norm this year.

Sweet shops are preparing for an increase in demand. “We’ve got designer ladoos and a variety of sweets,” says Raj Sethia, culinary director of Gangotri sweets.

The normal extravaganza has given way to a simple celebration. “After the puja at home, we will visit family and friends,” says Vishrut, city resident.

He adds Deepavali plans this year will not involve the usual gathering, and celebrations will be limited to the house.

“We make sweets at home, so that won’t change,” he explains, and adds that eating during the festival remains unaffected by the situation.

Abhinav, a college student, feels the overall excitement of Deepavali has disappeared. “It’s going to be very low key, and not fun,” says Abhinav. “It used to be different before,” he adds, describing that this year his family will meet only a few close relatives.

Pooja Tanawade, another student, feels Deepavali is a time to decorate your home and light up the house with diyas and fairy lights. "The custom of exchanging home-made sweets will not happen this year due to the pandemic," she adds. Her family has decided to make some traditional sweets.

Lakshmi and her husband Raghavan have also decided to keep things low key, but plan to continue Deepavali traditions at home. Normally they buy sweets from outside, but that will not happen this year. “We are not calling anybody, and we are not going anywhere”.

Lakshmi outlined her plans this Deepavali, adding that other activities such as cleaning the house and waking up early for puja will still be followed. Raghavan adds, “There’s an overall low level of enthusiasm around the festival this November. “No one is really excited,” adds Pooja, who despite the pandemic is trying to keep her spirits high.