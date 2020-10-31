Five podcasts for your mental well-being

Several studies and reports have spoken about the toll the pandemic and the work from home life has taken on people’s mental health. With stress and anxiety at an all-time high, people are always on the lookout for ways to cope. Here is a list of podcasts, some dealing with ways to cope, others simply aiming to relax you, that you can turn to:

‘Marbles Lost and Found’

Created by music producer Zain Calcuttawala, the podcasts also features Avanti Malhotra, Nisha Vasudevan, Ujaala Chaudhuri and Shadaab Kadri. Discussions about personal struggles, therapy, self-care, and general mental health to bipolar disorder, depressions, and Schizophrenia make up the playlist.

Episode length: 30 minutes (on average)

Available on: The IVM App or website, SoundCloud, Audioboom, and HeadFone.

‘Gita for the Young and Restless’

The weekly podcast is presented by Jaya Row, expert on Indian scriptures. She examines aspects of our modern lives through learnings from ancient scriptures in an attempt to provide answers to our most contemporary dilemmas.

Episode length: 10 minutes (on average)

Available on: Spotify

‘Staying In With Emily & Kumail’

Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani’s podcast is rather pandemic-specific, and talks about coping with the new normal. They get brownie points for sprinkling the show with several light-hearted moments where they share about their inter-cultural relationship and everyday struggles. From daily routines, films and music to coping mechanisms, mental health, and fear in times of Covid-19, they talk about almost everything under the sun.

Episode length: 90 minutes (on average)

Available on: Google podcast and Apple podcast.

‘The SOS Show with Suchita’

Hosted by filmmaker Suchita Bhhatia, the show tries to demystify mental health and a lot of beliefs around mental health. Each episode features a guest who talks about what mental health means to them and how to break the taboos created around it. Ep.Log Media & Metaphysical Lab.

Episode length: 40 minutes (on average)

Available on: www.eplog.media and Spotify

‘Mental - The Podcast to Destigmatise Mental Health’

Created by Bobby Temps, the series tries to break down mental health stigma and discrimination. Along with co-host Danielle Hogan, they focus on various factors in mental health and how to manage it better.

Episode length: 60 minutes (on average)

Available on: Audioboom, Spotify, Google podcast and Apple podcast.