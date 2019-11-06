Five superfoods that boost immunity

Five superfoods with health benefits we should all know about. Whether it is to be environmentally conscious or simply maintain a healthy lifestyle, people have been shifting to veganism and diets like keto. One such recent food fad is the rise of ‘superfoods’.

According to Dr Ranjani Raman, nutritionist at Nutrition Tattva, “Superfoods are foods with high nutritional density and are one notch higher than the other foods. According to me, any food that makes you nutritionally sufficient to the best extent can be called superfoods.”

Dietician Silky Mahajan, founder and nutrition expert at Foods and Nutrition Clinic, JP Nagar, shared a list of her favourite superfoods

Celery

A great source of antioxidants, this vegetable is known to reduce inflammation and support digestion. It is high in Vitamin C and K. If you want to improve your gut health, drinking celery juice every morning can help you exponentially.

Blueberries

Known for their disease-fighting abilities, the berry has been labelled as the king of antioxidant-rich foods. They help a great deal in bettering your immune system. Having a low-calorie count, blueberries can be included in your breakfast smoothies to start your day on a healthy note.

Olive Oil

Rich in Vitamin E and monounsaturated fatty acids, olive oil not only helps keep your skin and hair healthy but also helps in maintaining good heart health. Drizzling a bit on your salad can go a long way.

Kefir

The fermented milk drink can help boost one’s immunity and bone health. It is usually recommended to people who suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). It tastes like yogurt and can be consumed as a snack.

Ashwagandha

Also known as Indian ginseng, Ashwagandha is a medicinal herb that is recommended to those with high-stress levels and anxiety issues. Rich in cortisol, it helps one maintain their sugar levels. All you have to do is add a pinch of it to your daily meal.