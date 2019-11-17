Focusing on women from mythology

Sudha Murthy launched a children’s book, ‘The Daughter from a Wishing Tree: Unusual Tales about Women in Mythology’, on November 14, marking the occasion of Children’s Day, at an event held at Crosswords, Malleshwaram.

This is the fourth installment to her mythology series, preceded by ‘The Serpent’s Revenge: Unusual Tales from the Mahabharata’, ‘The Man from the Egg: Unusual Tales about the Trinity’, and ‘The Upside-Down King: Unusual Tales about Rama and Krishna’.

The book contains 24 stories that focuses on the women in mythology.

Metrolife spoke to the author and entreprenuer, about her latest work.

What inspired you to write this book?

I felt that women are not represented properly. The sacrifices women make often go unnoticed. Mythology places the spotlight on men. Very few women, such as Sita and Draupadi, get attention. I thought that it was time to tell the stories of other women. These women have played a vital role in deciding the future of their families and lineage, and I wanted them to be recognised.

Why did you write this book for children?

This book is part of a series that I began writing because I thought it would be a great way for parents to initiate their children to the epics. The fifth and the last book will come out next year.

Do you prefer writing for adults or children?

I don’t know. I write whenever a story starts to brew in my mind. I don’t really think about who I am writing it for. I want to be able to share my knowledge, and that’s what I try to do with my books.

You are an avid reader. Who is your favourite author?

It keeps changing depending on the stage of life I am at.

You left Telco in 1982 to help your husband start Infosys. You have since gone on to do different things, but do you miss engineering?

Not really. I am very invested in and very happy with the work I am doing now.

Does it bother you that despite all your work, many still refer to you as Narayana Murthy’s wife?

Along with every successful woman, there has to be an understanding husband. He has been that for me. I am not bothered by what others have to say. Is it not true that I am Narayana Murthy’s wife? My work is important, and I focus on that. I know what I am, the rest is unimportant.