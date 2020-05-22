Get your eyes right

Masks are becoming everyday items, causing lipsticks to lose their long-standing appeal.

Japan has reported a sharp decline in lipstick sales as masks have become essential commodities, and India might not be far behind.

A skincare routine and lighter makeup is something aesthetic physician Dr Vineeta Sharma recommends, “People could opt for eyeliners instead of their typical makeup, since most of the face is hidden by the mask.”

Freelance makeup artist Sarah Jane agrees. “Since masks are mandatory, I would not recommend using lipstick. Instead, use a tinted lip balm and go big on the eyes.” She personally prefers bold, bright eyeshadow colours.

Ashwini, a make-up artist based in Bengaluru, believes that the trend in the beauty industry will change from bold and bright to subtle. “Contrary to the reports pertaining to other countries, it is difficult to say if the use of make-up will ever go out of demand in India. We are experiencing a change but only temporarily. A fellow make-up artist was asked by her client to do only her eyes as she will be wearing a mask at her wedding,” she adds.

“I usually prefer a minimal look that focuses more on my eyes,” says Sarah Pillai, a fine arts student.

She adds, “Since it is summer, special care needs to be taken for areas of the face that will not be covered with a mask. Instead of using a foundation, I have been using sunblock and an SPF compact. I also use a lip balm under the masks instead of lipsticks.”

As for jewellery, Sarah is looking at new ways to accessorise her outfits. “Since gloves are a necessity, I am not planning on wearing my watch and minimise the number of rings I wear. Fancy belts and interesting chains and necklaces will be my choice of accessories.”

Fashion student Smitha Prasan also favours a natural makeup look — she says pairing printed masks with ones outfits can serve as a replacement for makeup. “Once the lockdown is over, I don’t think I will use as much makeup as before. I am now more inclined to use homemade products,” she explains.

Minimalistic accessories that are styled well can be key to elevating an outfit, even with a mask and gloves, she says. “If you have a mask on, the head and neck are areas that will draw the eye. One can use neckpieces or headbands.” She says elaborate earrings might be bothersome with a mask on, so minimal pieces will do the trick.

The best eyeliners are made from a gel formula. They are cool, waterproof, and don’t irritate the eyes. Prices range from Rs 500 to Rs 1,500. Kajal (kaadige in Kannada) is an option, and has been traditionally used to highlight eye beauty. It is available at stores across Bengaluru, and is more economical than eyeliners and mascara. Make sure you buy a good brand, such as SUGAR Cosmetics or Revlon.

Limit jewellery

“There are reports that the virus can stay alive on certain surfaces for several hours,” Dr Sharma says. She says this is not the time to wear a watch, especially if one works at a desk and is likely to come in contact with other surfaces. Similarly, avoid rings.

“Not only do rings come in contact with surfaces, but rigorous handwashing can also degrade the ring’s texture and material,” Sarah

explains. Dr Sharma says hygiene is important when it comes to earrings and necklaces. “The most important thing is to make sure your hands are clean while wearing any jewellery,” she says.