Gluten-free diet: Fact sheet

One of the most popular fad diets today is the gluten-free diet. Gluten is a family of seed storage proteins found in certain cereal grains like wheat, rye, barley, and spelt. There are three non-diet reasons why people give up on gluten. First is having a gluten allergy, the second having non-celiac gluten sensitivity, and the third having celiac disease.

The first two are relatively uncommon, but celiac disease, according to AIIMS – New Delhi, affects close to six to eight million people in India. The disease is not to be confused with a gluten allergy or its intolerance. Celiac disease is a condition where gluten consumption may cause damage to the small intestines. In this disease, the small intestines lose their ability to absorb vital nutrients like calcium and iron.

Experts believe that celiac disease is highly under reported in India and is today seen as one of the emerging health epidemics in the country. However, a gluten-free diet is one that is popular among millennials as a crash diet for losing weight. Before giving up on gluten completely it is recommended to seek advice from a doctor or a dietician.

Gluten-free substitutes of oats, cereal, soups, and sauces are easily available. Here are some healthy, natural and cost-effective ways to follow a gluten-free diet:

Fish & Seafood

Meat & Poultry

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy

Legumes, Beans & Nuts

There are also grains and other starch-containing foods that are naturally gluten-free:

Millet; Quinoa; Rice; Soy; Potato; Corn (Maize); Flax; Chia; Nut Flours; Amaranth