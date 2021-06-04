Good riddance: The break-up playlist

Break-ups can be tough. It can make you feel like you are being swallowed whole by grief. But, sometimes, it can make you heave a sigh of relief.

And, when you finally sever ties with someone who was toxic or simply was pulling you down, you need to break open that bottle of wine, belt out some tracks and celebrate. Fire up this playlist and dance till you drop.

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together: Taylor Swift

The perfect song for that ‘get out my life’ energy you might find coursing through your veins. It is the song for those on the road to recovery after exhausting their energy on a dead-end relationship.

So What: Pink

“I’m just fine, and you’re a tool, so what?”, Pink belts out with the zest and energy of someone who just found herself. Based on her separation from motocross racer Carey Hart, the song is the perfect blend of anger and joy.

Love Yourself: Justin Bieber

The simple, and yet catchy song is one you can play on loop. “And now I know, I’m better sleeping on my own,” he sings, which probably is also the smartest response for those exes who don’t stop texting after a break-up.

Lose You To Love Me: Selena Gomez

Break-ups can make you want to play the blame game. Responding to Beiber’s track ‘Love Yourself’, which places the blame of the break-up on the girl (which many interpreted to be Selena), she talks about the tumultuous relationship, the break-up and most importantly, finding self-love.

New Rules: Dua Lipa

The hit song by Dua Lipa lays down the law for those caught in those on-off relationships or those who have their exes lingering in their life. Memorise the lyrics and make it your new Bible.

Break Free: Ariana Grande, Zedd

Ariana gets it right when she croons, “This is the part when I say I don’t want ya, I’m stronger than I’ve been before.” Sometimes you just have to break free from other people’s expectations and live life on your own terms.

You Don’t Own Me: Lesley Gore

The title says it all. You are the boss of yourself, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. The song’s lyrics became so popular when it was released in 1963, it went on to become an inspiration for young women. It is sometimes cited as a factor in the second-wave feminist movement.

Cry Me A River: Justin Timberlake

Released in 2002, many believe the song refers to Timberlake’s breakup with Britney Spears. Whether the rumours are true or not, the song is a perfect ode to those people who once were special, but broke your heart by cheating on you.