'Halt in Bollywood helped indie artistes grow'

Apoorv Singh is music composer and lyricist who started his musical journey with the reality show MTV Rock On. He has also been a part of India’s Got Talent and performed in Saregamapa Little Champs as a drummer and a bandleader for Kailash Kher’s band Avdhu.

He is also behind ‘The Apoorv Singh Show’, where he performs as a DJ, drummer, percussionist and rapper.

Recently, he collaborated with singer Amit Mishra to create an indie track, ‘Daastan’.

In a chat with Metrolife, the musician spoke about the track, collaborating with Amit and more...

How did ‘Daastan’ come about?

I had been planning on making a track which would combine all my favourite genres: house, alternative rock, trance and hip-hop. The tune of ‘Daastan’ was always going in my head. So I sat with my team on this and started joining the dots and then made the song.

How was your experience collaborating with Amit?

It was an amazing experience to work with Amit. He is a very powerful and versatile singe, who is open to new ideas, which is the best thing about him.

How long did this track take for you to create?

It took us a month to create the whole track from start to finish.

How do you think the music industry change over the past nine months?

In these past nine months, I have seen many independent artistes growing as there was a halt in the Bollywood movie music scene. I spent my lockdown making music. And not being able to play for live gigs meant getting quality time with my family. It was a little tough but creative experience for me.

Tell us more about the Apoorv Singh Show?

The Apoorv Singh Show is India’s only show where one person plays so many instruments. It is a combination of djing- drums- percussion- rap- liquid, fire and powder drums. It is supposed to be a powerhouse show where people dance till they drop.

What are you working on currently?

I am working on my next releases right now and on making the 'Apoorv Singh Show’ better than before. I am also working on a virtual event which brings together artificial intelligence, music and a lot of percussions.