HCL concert series comes to Bengaluru

HCL Concerts, an initiative by HCL, that seeks to promote Indian classical performing arts, is expanding to Bengaluru. With 600 artists gracing the platform over the past 21 years, HCL organises over 30 concerts every year hosting performances from both established and talented upcoming artists. With the Bengaluru launch, HCL concerts

have expanded its footprint

to nine cities in India.

Rohit Kaul, Head of HCL Concert says, “We decided to bring HCL concerts to the city and offer both connoisseurs as well as the audience interested in classical music a platform that curates the best experiences in the genre.”

Violin maestro Dr L Subramaniam says, “Bengaluru offers an array of musical styles to artists and aficionados. The audience in the city understand different genres, especially Indian Classical music, and it is always a pleasure to perform here.

I am glad that HCL decided to bring concerts to the city. I look forward to performing in Bengaluru”

The inaugural Bengaluru concert will be held on December 27 at 6.30 pm, at Ambedkar Bhawan, Millers Road.

There will be performances by legendary violinist,

Grammy nominee,

Dr L Subramaniam,

renowned percussionist Drummer Shivamani and

playback singer Ronkini Gupta.