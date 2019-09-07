Head to these places for a sumptuous Onam Sadhya

Food lovers in the city can celebrate Onam with the choicest of dishes. A couple of restaurants have opened their booking and have already started preparing for the big day.

Metrolife puts together a few places you can visit for a wholesome Sadhya this festive season.

@Samovar

Kerala restaurant-chain Samovar plans to celebrate Onam by serving Sadhya alone on September 11 on the occasion of Onam.

The restaurant is all set to cater serve 27 items at their outlets in Kammanahalli, Kempegowda Nagar and sister branch Kuttanadu in Nagavare.

Samovar will provide individual and group Sadhyas to customers for Rs 299. Book in advance for the group meal.

When: September 11

Time: 11.30 am to 4.30 pm

Price: Rs 299

Where: 29, 1st Block, St Thomas Town, Ramaiah Layout, Kammanahalli.

*Coffee Board Layout, Hebbal.

*Opposite Manyata Tech Park, Nagavara.

For reservations, call: 8921438276.

@Kanthari

Kanthari is a favourite place for Onam Sadhya for those living in the Northern part of the city. This time around they will serve 32 items, including four kinds of ‘payasam’ at their HRBR outlet.

They have increased the number of items from 27 to 32 this year. It costs Rs 349 per person. The Sadhya will be served on a plantain leaf.

When: September 11

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

Price: Rs 349

Address: 5th Main Road, Plot No 33, 3rd C Cross Rd, HBR Layout 2nd Block, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar.

For reservations, call:

48508667

@Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel

Here’s a sadhya with a twist.

While one indulges in the culinary extravagance that includes traditional dishes like avial, kootu curry, olan, pachadi, kichadi, thoran, sambhar, banana Chips, kalan, eriserry, injicurry and sarkaraupperi, along with varieties of payasam, there are some fun activities too.

The brunch will also feature a kids zone, tarot card reader,

table magician, live singing and more.

When: September 11

Time: 12.30 pm to 4 pm

Price: Rs 2,300 (without alcohol)/ Rs 3,200 (with alcohol)

Where: Feast, Lobby Level, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway.

@The Den Bengaluru

The Den Bengaluru is hosting a balanced, nutritional 26-dish ‘Onam Sadya’ at The Creek. Rich in fibre, iron, protein and calcium, the spread will include kalan,

olan, avial, kootu curry, rasam, red rice and payasam, which will be served on a traditional banana leaf.

When: September 13

Time: 12.30 pm to 3 pm

Price: Rs 1,399 per person

Where: The Creek, The Den Bengaluru, ITPL Main Rd, KIADB Export Promotion Industrial Area, Whitefield.

@Dakshni, ITC Windsor

Dakshin at the ITC Windsor will celebrate the onset of harvest with a special celebratory ‘Sadya Thali’ that includes pazham porichatu, avial, pyre thoran, olan, adai pradhaman, which will be served on a banana leaf.

When: September 11

Time: Lunch and dinner: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, 7 pm to 11 pm

Where: Dakshin, ITC Windsor, #25, Windsor Square

For reservations, call: 61401205

@ Momo Cafe

Indulge in an array of home style food curated by executive chef Sudhir Nair at Momo Cafe, The Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru ORR, for the special day. This 10-day festival presents authentic flavours and recipes handed down through generations, traditional payasams and appams and more.

When: Dinner buffet till September 13, and lunch on September 11

Where: Momo Café, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru ORR

For reservations, call:

95135 84683

(Compiled by Ajmal V and Tini Sara Anien)