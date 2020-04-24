Here are some must-watch iconic films of Dr Rajkumar

Born on April 24, 1929, Dr Rajkumar is considered one of the greatest actors of his time. Fondly known as ‘Nata Sarvabhouma’, meaning ‘emperor of acting’, the iconic actor’s films have left a deep impact on movie buffs. There’s really no character that he hasn’t played.

From a fisherman, king, detective, thief, farmer to a mayor, he has essayed every role perfectly.

On the occasion of Dr Rajkumar’s birthday on April 24, Metrolife put together some of his best works that one can watch over the weekend.

Bedara Kannnappa (1954):

This was not only Rajkumar’s first movie as an actor but it was also the first Kannada film to win a National award. The movie was an adaptation of a play produced by Gubbi Veeranna Nataka Company in which Rajkumar was trained as a dramatist before entering the silver screen. It is about a hunter who proves his devotion to Lord Shiva by sacrificing his own eyes.

Operation Diamond Racket (1978):

The final movie out of the four in the CID 999 franchise which was based on James Bond; the previous ones being ‘Jedara Bale’, ‘Goa Dalli CID 999’, and ‘Operation Jackpot Nalli CID 999’. Produced and directed by B Dorai Raj and SK Bhagavan, the actor is seen portraying the role of an undercover agent. ‘If you come today’ from the movie is the only song in a Kannada movie that has only English lyrics.

Bangarada Manushya (1972)

This social drama mega-hit film starring Rajkumar and Bharati in lead roles ran in the theatre for two continuous years. The film was based on TK Rama Rao’s novel. It is considered inspirational which highlights the importance of handwork and sacrifice. So phenomenal was the protagonists’ acting that his performance was included in the Forbes 2013 list of ’25 Greatest Acting Performances of Indian Cinema’.

Kasturi Nivasa (1971)

One of the only two movies in which the actors’ character dies in the climax. Another movie directed by Dorai-Bhagawan duo has Rajkumar playing the role of a widower who is a matchbox factory owner. The film portrays the nuances of leading righteous yet lonely life. His downfall is also depicted in the film. It is considered as a milestone film in Rajkumar’s career as well as in the Kannada film industry.

Babruvahana (1977)

This mythological film saw Rajkumar playing the dual role of both Arjuna and his son, Babruvahana. It was based on Veda Vyasa’s epic Mahabharatha. The legendary actor is a treat to watch in the film as many consider him to be the only one in the history of Indian cinema to portray such roles with finesse and complete authority.

Kaviratna Kalidasa (1983)

A historical drama film is based on the life of Kalidasa, the famous 4th century classical writer. Jaya Pradha played the female-lead alongside Rajkumar. The actor is seen essaying a role of an illiterate shepard who is deceived by the kingdom’s evil chief minister to marry the princess to take revenge on the king. In the later part of the film, he is blessed with knowledge by the goddess Durga to become a famous poet.

Gandada Gudi (1973)

It is a movie that showcases the rich bio-diversity of Karnataka and has the actor playing the role of an honest forest officer. Directed by Vijay and produced by MP Shankar, it also stars Dr Vishnuvardhan playing a negative role. Rajkumar is seen protecting the natural resources in Nagarhole National forest from the poachers and unearthing their illegal sandalwood trade.

Sampathige Savaal (1974)

In another movie with the hero-villain combination of Rajkumar and Vajramuni, he is seen portraying the role of a poor man working for the latter who is a landlord. The film is based on the play written by BP Dhuttharagi; which was also the debut film of well-known actress Manjula.

Sathya Harischandra (1965)

In yet another film based on mythology, Rajkumar plays the role of King Harischandra, who is famously known for upholding truth and justice. The film was directed by Hunsur Krishnamurthy and produced by KV Reddy and has Pandari Bai essaying the role of the king’s wife. This movie was awarded the president’s silver medal for the ‘Best Feature Film’ in Kannada at the 13th National Film Awards.

Chalisuva Modagalu (1982)

Essaying the role of a lawyer in this movie, Rajkumar is seen defending his former lover, Sheela, played by Saritha, who is accused of murdering her husband. His wife, Leela, played by Ambika, is the public prosecutor and plays his opponent in the court of law. The turn of events due to the rift between the married couple forms the rest of the plot.