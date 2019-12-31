Home remedies for overeating and indigestion

The festive season calls for a spread of good food almost daily. Though a pleasant prospect, the after-effects can be slightly difficult to deal with.

However, there are simple home remedies to treat overeating or indigestion.

Take preventive measures after a heavy lunch or dinner. A small teaspoon (or more if you like) of ‘saunf’ (fennel seeds) aids digestion, since chewing it increases production of saliva, that helps digest food.

Remember elders in the family chewing betel leaves with supari? There is a reason for it. Betel leaves are good for digestion and help reduce flatulence; chewing them increases saliva production and aids digestion.

Mix equal quantities of jeera (cumin), dhania (coriander) seeds, saunf, ajwain (carom/omkalu), grind it into a fine powder and store in an airtight jar. One small spoon of this powder consumed with warm water after lunch or dinner will help digest food better. A small glass of some saunf, jeera and dhania seeds, boiled well in water, can do wonders for the stomach when had after eating.

An old, home remedy for vomiting and indigestion can be made with just jaggery and jeera. Roast the jeera, melt the jaggery and mix both. Roll the mixture into small pills and store in an airtight container. A couple of these, after eating, will help in digesting food and curing indigestion.

Dry methi (fenugreek) seeds are also a traditional way of curing indigestion and loose motion. A spoonful of methi seeds consumed with watery buttermilk is a traditional remedy for indigestion.

The ingredients in the spicy water that we enjoy with pani puri is actually good for digestion.

Making it is very simple — grind desired quantities of mint (pudina) and coriander leaves and filter the juice. Then add a bit of black salt, roasted and powdered jeera to the juice and mix well. Lemon juice can be added as well. This makes for a refreshing drink and jeera, black salt and pudina are also known to aid digestion.