I like to get into the zone of the character: Aahana

If anyone is happy to be working during the quarantine period, it's Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra. Her latest web series 'Marzi' released on VOOT Select, and she has been focusing on doing promotions for it online.

"I could get used to it. Have you seen the Mumbai traffic? The amount of time it takes to get to places and all the pre and post-work involved in it can be too much. Doing it all digitally is so refreshing. I just have to put on my basic makeup and I can promote my work from the comforts of my home," says Aahana.

The drama thriller also stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Rajeev Siddhartha, Shivani Tanksale, Pavleen Gujral and Vivek Mushran. Written by Radhika Anand and directed by Anil Senior, it's a story about a woman in distress who is on a quest to prove the truth of her being sexually harassed.

She says, "The story is about these two characters and the cat and mouse chase between the two of them because we don't know whose story to believe. Both of them have issues and he's been held accountable because he's the man. But as the story unfolds, so does the truth."

When asked if the storyline is similar to the recently released Netflix special 'Guilty', she says, "I haven't seen the film yet so I wouldn't be able to comment on it. Having said that, if the film has a good storyline, people will watch it."

Talking about working with Rajeev Khandelwal, she notes that it was a pleasant one. "He is very respectful of someone's work process. I am the kind of actor who likes to get into the zone of the character and be like that till the project is over. He understood that and let me focus," Aahana says.

While Rajeev did give her her space, he also observed a lot. During a press conference in Mumbai, when an interviewer asked Aahana her process, Rajeev pitched in to answer. "I was completely taken aback when he said he wanted to answer that question. He started narrating an incident during one of our shoots in Shimla. It was really, really cold and the outfit I had to wear wasn't suited for it. I told my team to get me some brandy or rum so that I could warm up. When they finally got it to me, I drank it and started spot jumping and running up and down. Everyone, including Rajeev, just watched me do this till I was ready for the shot. And I must say, I have no recollection of so many people watching me do this," she laughs.

She points out that Rajeev has a huge fan following. "One of his fans came from Chandighar to Shimla (where we were shooting) just to meet him. I remember them coming to me and asking where he is and how she can meet him. It was absolutely crazy," she exclaims.

As for her upcoming projects, Aahana will be seen in a Netflix original titled 'Betaal'. "It's India's first zombie show and I play a CRPF official in it. I am also part of a film titled 'Khuda Haafiz', where I play an Arab agent," she says.