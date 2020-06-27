Jubin plays romantic role in music video

Popularly known for the voice behind 'Tum Hi Aana' and 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage', Jubin Nautiyal’s new song ‘Meri Aashiqui’ is making the rounds on social media.

Composed by Rochak Kohli, written by Rashmi Virag and directed by Ashish Panda, Jubin is seen playing a romantic role in the music video.

He says, “Playing the romantic guy wasn’t an easy one for me, to be honest. But I realised that I need to trust my director, which I did and it paid off. The team made it possible for me to play the part.”

Co-acting with Ihana Dhillon, the video was shot in Meghalaya just before the lockdown. “I knew it was a beautiful place but I didn’t expect it to be so stunning. Shooting with Ihana and the whole team there was just perfect,” says Jubin.

He and his team debated whether they should postpone the release of the song. But they felt that the lockdown is a good time like any other. He says, “People are at home now and they want some entertainment to lift their moods. I’m glad to have played a part there.”

The singer has been living with his family for the last couple of months and conducting online concerts. He feels this may just be the future.

“As the country is slowly opening up again, a majority of us are still at home and large gatherings aren’t happening. So providing everything at a digital reach is the way to go. I’ve been hosting backyard concerts and there’s been a great turn out. So I’m thinking of exploring more of the idea and using it to my benefit,” he explains.

He has also used this time to upgrade his skills. Jubin says, “I’ve been bettering my electric guitar skills, learning new languages and even singing in English. There are a billion other things that I wanted to do over the years but I could never find the time. And now that I have all the time in the world, I’m doing things that are dear to me. And that includes spending time with my family.”

He’s also worked with the late music composer Wajid Khan for Salman Khan starrer ‘Dabangg 3’ album. He says, “He’s always been like family to me. I remember when he recovered from his kidney problem, we were all together and listening to ‘Dabangg 3’ music. It was a lot of fun. He was happy to have my part of the team. I don’t know if Mumbai will be the same for me without him. The industry has not only lost a great composer but also a great human being.”