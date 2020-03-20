Learn to cook with YouTube

If one had to find for a silver lining for what is an extremely trying time, it would be that one could use this time of self-quarantine and isolation to work on the little things that has taken a backseat over the years. Take cooking, for example.

Why? Because, even in the most stressful moments, we need to eat good food. Whether you are a complete beginner, or a culinary wizard, you can use this time perfect your skills. All you need is the help from good ol’ YouTube. From tutorials on how to cut an onion to channels that focus on healthy eating, the options are many. Here are a few other channels you can tune into:

For beginners

You Suck at Cooking

The name says it all. You could be an absolute klutz in the kitchen, but this unidentified narrator/chef has got your back. Along with basic dishes, you get a whole lot of laughs, original music, commentary and some eccentric skits for good measure. For those who simply find cooking a tedious task, this channel will definitely help make the experience more fun.

Foodwishes

Run by John Armand Mitzewich, famously known as ‘Chef John’, the channel is filled with instructional cooking videos. One of the most popular cooking channels on YouTube, it is specially great for beginners. You never see the man, only his hands, as he narrates each step, with a dry humour that keeps you going back for more (whether or not you end up actually cooking).

To new recipes

Hot for food

Hosted by Lauren Toyota, the series is all about cooking up vegan food. She offers recipes for a wide range of dishes, from ‘Vegan chicken noodle soup’ to ‘Buffalo cauliflower sandwich’. For those who have been contemplating the switch, now may be a good time to give it a try.



Manjula's kitchen caters to a vegetarian Indian audience.



Manjula’s Kitchen

Sometimes all you need is some honest-to-god homely food, free of all kinds of frills. If you are looking for food that feels like a warm hug from the inside, look no further than Manjula’s Kitchen. You can find Indian vegetarian dishes, be it appetisers, main course or desserts. This could also be the best time for you to work on those roti-making skills.

Veena’s curry world

For those who want to make some authentic Kerala recipes, this is the channel for you. Veena not only makes dishes such as ‘Chicken roast’ but also the everyday essentials such as your ‘thorans’. She also provides a lot of tips and tricks that beginners can try out.

Everyday Food with Sarah Carey

Those who don’t want to spend a lot of time slogging in the kitchen, check out this channel. Food editor at Martha Stewart Living’, Sarah Carey, creates recipes that lean towards the healthy side. So those cooking for a family, or working towards getting fit, this is perfect for you as well.

For food, and mostly fun

Cooking with Dog

A mysterious Japanese chef cooks a variety of popular Japanese dishes, while a gray poodle named Francis sits calmly next to her and ‘narrates’ the recipes in English. If that doesn’t sound like great binge-worthy content, then we don’t know what does! Unfortunately, Francis passed away, but the channel still finds a way to include him in their videos.

Binging with Babish

Ever watched a movie or TV character eat something and thought, ‘I wish I could eat that’? Well, home cook Babish has heard your prayers. Babish — whose real name is Andrew Rea — specialises in recreating foods from film and TV, such as the chocolate cake from ‘Matilda’. He also shares videos of everyday cooking tips.

The Victorian Way

It is a cooking class, and also a lesson in history. Mrs Crocombe shares classic English recipes from the early 19th century in this channel, while speaking, dressing and cooking in authentic Victorian style. Many of her recipes may seem rather outlandish, such as cucumber ice cream, but still makes for great entertainment.