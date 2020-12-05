Lockdown helped me be content: Adhvithi Shetty

Adhvithi Shetty has a lot to look forward to. From suspense thriller film ‘Iravan’ to romantic comedy ‘Sugar Factory’, she has many new projects in her kitty. Known for her roles in films like ‘Mr and Mrs Ramachari’, ‘Suli’ and ‘Girgitle’, she feels being content in the moment is more important than worrying about the future.

In a candid chat with Metrolife, she reveals more.

With film shootings having resumed, where will we see you next?

I have signed three different films. One is an untitled project, which is a suspense thriller and I am playing the role of a doctor in it. The next is ‘Iravan’, opposite Karthik Jayaram and newcomer Vivek. I’m also shooting a retro-style film with Dharma Keerthi Raj. There is another pending project which will be completed in the next few days. I have also signed the dotted line for ‘Sugar Factory’.

What is your role in ‘Sugar Factory’? What is it about?

Though I cannot reveal much about the role, I know that the team is planning for a varied character introduction. I will play a talkative girl here and will be sporting a totally glamorous look. It is a romantic comedy and will be ‘pakka’ entertainment. The director Deepak Aras contacted me, told me about my role and that I will be paired opposite Darling Krishna. I instantly agreed.

Have you met Darling Krishna before?

Though I haven’t met him or acted with him before, I look forward to working with him, as he’s a known name and a good director.

We hear that the film has three leads...

All the roles have their own importance in the story. My role will hopefully stand out thanks to its talkative nature.

Do you ever worry about getting sidelined in a film?

To be honest, one thing I have learnt in life is to not expect a lot. Also, I do what the director tells me to do in a film. I believe that a director knows who should be highlighted and whose character should stand out.

How is to act with Karthik Jayaram in ‘Iravan’?

It’s been a beautiful experience. Though I had never met him before and was apprehensive about how it would all turn out, Karthik Jayaram is an amazing person. He’s very positive, energetic and supportive. It’s fun to be around him. I am really enjoying shooting for the suspense-thriller.

What is your favourite genre in films?

More than genres, I love performance-oriented roles and subjects.

How was the lockdown for you?

Lockdown was more about learning and making new memories. I got to spend time with my sister and mother. I also spent time outside, trying to help the needy. Lockdown helped me to be content with what I have, staying positive and accepting challenges that pop up.

Do you ever worry about what you want to do in the future?

I have not and don’t want to worry. Life is unpredictable. It’s all about being content with what one has at the moment.

Apart from acting is there anything else you want to explore?

I really love directing. I am interested in it but I’m not sure if I will ever do it.